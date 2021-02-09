Awaiting Miss Heritage Global pageant in Abuja

The city of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, has been selected to host this year’s edition of the Miss Heritage Global pageant. The show is coming barely 19 years after the 2002 Miss World Beauty Pageant scheduled for the same city could not hold due to religious riots in the nearby city of Kaduna.

The event was eventually held in London. However, the forthcoming beauty show which is tagged #Abujatotheworld, has been slated for October 2021. It will parade beauty queens from 60 countries, who will be competing for honours.

The event, which is billed to last 10 days, will commence with an international Entertainment Economic Summit in the last week of September at one of the prestigious hotels in Abuja. The 2019 edition of the pageant was hosted in Accra, the Ghanaian capital city.

President of Miss Heritage Global, Nhlanhla Shabangu, said the event will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage in cuisines, fashion and dance, as the contestants will also undertake a tour of the country’s heritage sites to learn about Nigeria.

The tour will also afford them the opportunity to experience everyday culture in Africa’s most populous culturally influential country. “Nigeria is at the front of putting African culture forward on a global stage and so it has been our goal to host Miss Heritage global in Nigeria from inception. Everywhere around the world, people are listening to a Afrobeat and eating African food because of Nigeria’s influence and now, we are bringing the world to experience the source of all this cultural creativity”, said Shabangu.

According to him: “Hosting Miss Heritage Global puts a global spotlight on Nigeria’s culture in an edu- cative and entertaining experience that has something for everyone” Shabangu said the Miss Heritage Global will allow the world to see the authentic side of Nigeria outside of mainstream media narratives through the contestants’ firsthand experience which they will share online.

“The 10-day event programme also aims to promote cultural diplomacy by engaging the diplomatic corps from participating countries in the host country through various networking events that opens up the opportunity for international business and collaboration.

All of this culminating into a captivating live show celebrating world culture through music, fashion, and dance which will be broadcast live on the internet,” he stated. On the kind of beauty that will wear the Miss Heritage crown, Vice President and creator of Miss Heritage Global, Ronald Tisauke, said: “Miss Heritage Global is the woman who has demonstrated openness to learning a new culture, while displaying pride for her own.

At the core of the MHG brand is unity in diversity. So, the Miss Heritage Global Queen is a cultural ambassador, who embodies the ability for humanity to come together and despite our cultural differences Contestants in the pageant are expected to arrive Nigeria on October 1, 2021 and will take part in several pre-pageant events fixed to boost the show.

Earlier in his welcome address, President of Entertainment Economic Summit Africa Group (EESA), Alhaji Musa Mantu, said the event will be held in collaboration with the relevant Federal Government agencies to promote Nigeria’s rich heritage.

He stated that EESA was aimed at driving new initiatives and partnerships for the good of the new digital economy and the sustainability of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa at large. Mantu thanked the organizers of the event for selecting Abuja as host city from over 120 interested cities across the world.

He said entertainment and tourism have the potentials to boost Nigeria’s economic fortunes, away from oil, if properly harnessed. Quoting PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Mantu said: “Apart from the tourism, arts and digital economy industries, the media and entertainment industry contributes more than $717 billion to the United States economy.

The film and television industry alone contributes more than $41 billion each year to the economy and provide nearly two million people with employment. Nigeria as the highest content producing country in the world at the moment can be a direct beneficiary and If Africa can create one market, then, we can compete favorably well with any market globally.”

