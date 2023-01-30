News

… awaits Tinubu’s visit with excitement

The South East Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife (jnr), has disclosed that preparations are inthe top gear to receive the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Anambra State tomorrow. He made the disclosure on Sunday in a chat with New Telegraph in Nnewi, the commercial nerve cen- ter of Anambra state. Ikedife said that the APC standard bearer would enter Anambra enroute the Anambra International Passengers and Cargo Airport, Umueri, in Anambra East Local Government by 10am. According to him, the leadership and supporters of APC in Anambra would be on ground to receive the presidential hopeful; after which Tinubu would drive straight to the Anambra state Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, where he would meet with Governor Charles Soludo. He said, “From the Governor’s Lodge, Tinubu and his entourage will move to the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council House, Government House, Awka, where they will meet with members of the state’s traditional rulers council. The meeting will be chaired by the state’s chairman of the traditional rulers council, HM Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha.

 

