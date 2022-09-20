Travel & Tourism

Award as best travel agency is reward for hardwork – Ifeanyi Onwubikiri

Chief Executive Officer of Tmt Travels and Tours, Ifeanyi Onwubikiri has disclosed that, the award bestowed on the traveling agency, is a testament to the foundation’s hardwork.

Onwubikiri disclosed this, at the end of a one-day event which announced Tmt Travels and Tours as the most reliable agency by the Forum of Tour Guides in Lagos.

He took time to express gratitude for the award, and said it did not come as a surprise, as they have worked hard for the recognition.

“We have been consistent in rendering assistance, and we are improving everyday. Our staff have been well trained for the task they discharge.

“We are delighted about this honour because it only demonstrates that, our work is felt everywhere.

“We are enjoying the gains of hard work, and that is why one needs to stay committed and be consistent all round,” Onwubikiri noted.

“There are other awards we have won in the past, but this one is worth the recognition,” he added.

 

 

