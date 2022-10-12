…award on our leaders well deserved – PDP govs

News Top Stories

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its elected governors said the conferment of national honours on some leaders of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari was in recognition of their contributions to the nation’s development. In separate statements by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum, the main opposition party described the honours as well deserved.

Among PDP leaders honoured by the president are the vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as well as Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba). Others are the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, among others.

 

Our Reporters

  Ukraine’s president says his country is ready for peace talks with Russia but not in Belarus, which was a staging ground for Moscow’s three-day-old invasion. Speaking in a video message Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear […]
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said that the Federal Government had already spent about N1.2 billion of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to cushion the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses in Gombe State. Giving an update implementation of the Survival Fund in Gombe State, Osinbajo said: “Gombe State government has been […]
The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government four weeks to resolve all the “pending issues” involving the union. The doctors had embarked on a strike on April 1 to protest the failure of the government to fulfill an agreement signed with the union. NARD later suspended the strike on April […]

