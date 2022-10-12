…award on our leaders well deserved – PDP govs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its elected governors said the conferment of national honours on some leaders of the party by President Muhammadu Buhari was in recognition of their contributions to the nation’s development. In separate statements by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, and the Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum, the main opposition party described the honours as well deserved.

Among PDP leaders honoured by the president are the vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as well as Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Darius Ishaku (Taraba). Others are the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, and Senate Minority Whip, Senator Chukwuka Utazi, among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...