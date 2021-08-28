Sports

Award: Sports minister wins New Telegraph’s Most Innovative Personality of the Year

The management of New Telegraph Newspapers has bestowed on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare the award of the Most Innovative Personality Award (MIPA) of the year 2021. The award is in recognition of the minister’s innovative approach at repositioning the Sports and Youth Development in Nigeria. The letter of award, signed by the Managing Director/Editor- in Chief of New Telegraph newspaper, Mr. Ayodele Aminu reads: “The Board, Management and Staff of New Telegraph Publishing Ltd (publishers of New Telegraph Titles) has selected you as the Most Innovative personality of the Year 2021.Your track record, the particular office you hold and the strides you have made in the Youth and Sports sector qualified you for this award.

“We followed your Adopt- an athlete initiative, rehabilitation of sporting facilities, the Talent Hunt Program, the Return of the Principals Cup after 25 years, Nigeria’s best performance in 13 years at the Olympics, the best performance ever at the World Junior Athletics Championship in Kenya with Nigeria coming 3rd, the reclassification of Sports from recreation to business, the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), Digital Skills, Employability, Entreprenuership and Leadership (DEEL) initiative are some landmark innovations you have brought to bear on Youth and sports development.

So associating with you is associating with success and positive change” The Abuja Bureau Chief of New Telegraph, Mr. Onwuka Nzeshi, who presented the award letter on behalf of the management to the Minister in his office, said the actual award will be conferred on Dare at the annual award ceremony of the organisation coming up in November in Lagos. In his response, the Minister expressed appreciation to the Board, Management and Staff of New Telegraph for recognizing his contributions to national development.

“This award comes as a surprise to me and it is the first I am receiving from a National newspaper. So, I accept the award and look forward to the ceremony. My being the Minister is not about the applause, but it is about the work and service. It is a privilege to be given the opportunity by Mr. President to serve. We have done so many things that are off the radar.

The Surulere National Stadium abandoned for years, the master plan altered is now being remodeled, the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja has the latest technology scoreboard, just like Lagos . “We have cleaned up the decay, but we are not in a hurry to re-open the Surulere National Stadium until we restore the master plan.

I Was in Daura and watched more than 45 youth clubs playing on bad pitch, so we resurfaced the Daura Township Stadium with a new technology playing turf and we are happy that more than 45 clubs now have good pitch to play. “All these were made possible through a robust public, private partnership approved by Mr. President,” he said. The Minister will receive the award alongside other prominent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in public service as well as the private sector.

