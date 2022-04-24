Body & Soul

Award-winning movie, Strangers, to hit Cinema on April 29

The press and movie critics got a foretaste of the awarding winning movie, ‘Strangers’, on Thursday at the Genesis Cinemas, Maryland Mall, Lagos. Adjudged as a story of resilience, hope, and heroism, ‘Strangers’ is inspired by true events.

 

The movie directed by prolific filmmaker Biodun Stephen will hit cinemas from Friday, April 29. ‘Strangers’ has already won the Gold award for Directing at International Independent Film Awards held in Los Angeles.

 

The story follows the life of a remote village boy, untamed by civilization, but hit by calamitous events that changed the course of his existence.

The screening was attended by the executive producer, Banji Adesanmi; director, Biodun Stephen, alongside cast like Lateef Adedimeji, Chris Iheuwa, and Taiwo Ibikunle, media critics, and students of Doregos Private Academy, among others. A first-person narrative, ‘Strangers’ is an emotional and inspirational story excellently rendered by a selection of actors who have proven their mettle in acting.

 

The movie features A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Oshin, Bolaji Ogunmola, Debbie Felix, Femi Adebayo, Ndamo Damarise, Chris Iheuwa, Jide Kosoko, Bimbo Akintola, Mide Glover and Nonso Odogwu, among others.

 

Though a thoughtful movie, it was lightened up with comic synergy from the characters, sending waves of intermittent laughter across the cinema hall. Strangers is another classical example seen in Nollywood lately of telling a story in its raw form.

 

From a rich blend of indigenous culture, colourful transition from one decade to another, and character morphology, the director was very apt in creating a narration that evokes a sensory nostalgia in the mind of the viewers.

 

Banji Adesanmi, the Executive Producer of the movie said he was inspired to put the story into play because of the resilience of the characters involved in the true-life events. “Strangers chronicles a series of despairing events with miraculous outcomes.

It is a story that is sweet to hear, I decided to adapt it into a screenplay and joined forces with notable figures that can translate it into a captivating motion picture. The international recognition for the movie is a testament to this.”

 

