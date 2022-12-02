Award-Winning Photographer, ‘dayo Adedayo Builds One-Of-Its- Kind Experience Centre in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital will never be the same again! Yes, its historical, cultural, entertainment and tourism landscape is about to change forever-and the famous city, known as the Centre of Excellence, is about to witness the arrival of an innovative facility courtesy of award-winning photographer and famous documentarist, ‘dayo Adedayo.

Situated in the bustling Lekki-Epe Expressway, between the first and second roundabout, the facility, aptly named, DayoAdedayo Experience Centre, will provide a memorable ambience for photography buffs, art connoisseurs, cultural enthusiasts as well as local and international tourists who want to go on an engaging journey around Nigeria, meet its personalities and encounter its people without leaving the comfort of the Centre via a virtual reality tour.

Since he fell in love with the camera decades ago, Adedayo’s obsession with arty pictures has been the hallmark of his work. He has brought his wealth of experience and adventurous travels around the world to bare in conceptualising this awe-inspiring centre.

This breath-taking architectural masterpiece despite being located in a frenetic part of town will provide a tranquil atmosphere with a calm ambience complete with green spaces that will be contemporary in design but still exude timeless elegance.

Visitors will have the opportunity of taking pictures with backgrounds of their most striking location at its special studio-and guess what? The photo will be ready for collection and can even get framed before completion of the tour!

That is not all, there will also be a library in the Centre for media and art students.

In addition, the exterior will be very scenic.

While the furnishing will give it a very relaxed air, the easy chairs that will dot the green lawns and café area will provide spaces for private tete a tete. It will look like a private garden of a modern mansion, yet this a public space.

‘dayo Adedayo’s creativity and intuitive imagination will be written all over the facility-and visitors should be ready for artistic surprises as this centre is designed to offer special memories and life-long experiences.

The Experience Centre will be all about the arts: reality and perception-and there are very few in the industry in Nigeria that will beat ‘Dayo Adedayo and the experts he will assemble to exhibit at the gallery of this one-of-a kind facility.

There is no doubt that the overall look and feel of the facility and charming environment is sure to attract commendation. It is a place that will appeal to those who appreciate style. It will not be ostentatious but understated style with maximum quality, attention to detail and uncompromising levels of service.

According to Adedayo, the idea of the ‘Dayo Adedayo Photography Experience Centre was to have a home for photographers and photography”

He stated that when the Experience Centre opens its doors in 2023, it will not only be an unmistakable feature of the Lagos skyline, it will be a must-visit place for all those who cherish photography as an art form and those who want to tour Nigeria and for one reason or the other cannot can do so in the comfort of DayoAdedayo Photography Experience Centre.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...