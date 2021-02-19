Award-winning romance series, Descendants of the Sun, debuts

The latest Korean romance series, Descendants of the Sun, is a sensation among drama series followers. The popular drama series earns its credit not only because of its twisted plots but also its excellent cast performance, gorgeous cinematography, mixed romantic scenery and tips on how lovers to communicate in fresh, close and sweet mood.

‘Descendants of the Sun’ is a love story that develops between Captain Yoo Shi Jin, from South Korean Special Forces and Doctor Kang Mo Yeon, who works as a Surgeon at Haesung Hospital in Seoul. They will find themselves in the middle of great events and deadly dangers, both in their Motherland and in the fictitious, war-torn country of Urk. Known for providing classical TV series with a variety of themes, ST Novela E Plus channel on Star- Times, in response to the longing of the audience, introduced the Korean blockbuster on February 15.

It airs weekdays at 8:30 pm. Just like the hit series, The General’s Daughter which previously aired on the same channel, Descendant of the Sun combines factors of romance, military skirmishes, action, international politics, and criminal intrigues, which makes it outstanding from an ordinary love drama. In addition, friendships had been cemented forever between all these dedicated people. Almost all the characters in this drama are very admirable; the show is also deeply romantic and rewarding to watch, with gorgeous cinematography.

