Award- winning telenovela Bolivar to air on StarTimes

The acclaimed Colombian telenovela Bolivar debut on StarTimes from Thursday July 2, 2020.

Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of this Venezuelan General who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early 19th century.

The show is made up of 69 episodes that document the events of Bolívar’s life from the age of seven until his death, primarily focusing on his formation and his love life.

“Bolivar was a huge success across Latin America. It won the Super Series prize at the 2019 Produ Awards,” says Echo Zhao, Chief Editor of StarTimes Novela E Plus channel. “Simon Bolivar is a true hero of Latin America independence; I am sure his story will resonate deeply with the African public.

“But apart from its historical significance, this new TV series is a premium telenovela with a great plot, filled with action and romance, and supported by a brilliant cast. Get ready to be glued every night to your TV.”

The TV series will be broadcast from Monday to Sunday on ST Novela E Plus channel starting from July 2nd.

“Keeping our customers glued to their screen, through thrilling shows yet affordable, has often been the core of our business,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, Public Relations Manager, StarTimes Nigeria says.

