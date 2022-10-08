Award-winning travel journalist, Awofeso, releases 9 Degrees North

Award-winning travel journalist and author, Pelu Awofeso, who presently is engaged with his team in documenting the life and times of late Bishop Ajayi Crowther, through cinematography, has released his latest publication, titled, 9 Degrees North (9DN). The publication is a documentation of some of his travels across the country, exploring various destinations. He spoke on the publication, revealing the motivation for it and what he hopes to achieve with the publication, which is a must for travel operators and enthusiasts as well as those wishing to savour the beauty of Destination Nigeria. ‘‘Years back, I travelled all the way to Argungu (Kebbi State) for its annual fishing festival.

Anyone who has witnessed that splendid gathering will tell you how so immersive it can be. Imagine several thousands of fishermen crowded in a river, and all of them competing to catch the biggest fish, using just their bare hands and gourds. Oh, my! It was a riotous scene, but a heart warming one indeed. While I was watching the fishermen do their thing and try to outperform one another, I learned that there was a Kanta Museum not so far away; maybe 15 or so kilometres away. I was immediately interested and knew I had to see it. So I went looking for it. Housed in a 19th century mud structure that used to be home to past traditional heads, it was a fine specimen of traditional architecture.

i mean, I was in awe. That trip taught me so much about the typical make up of households in northern Nigeria. It’s one of the stories I have included in “9 Degrees North”. Here’s a slice of my thoughts about the museum. “Still at the Kanta premises, I learnt there were usually more structures in a Kabi (earliest known name for Kebbi) compound. This is where the museum becomes even more delightful; a section of it hosts a replica of all the structures. There’s a room (Daki) for the boys. And the Bukka is where to get a rest. Cooked food is kept in the Ambuta (serves a function similar to the kitchen cupboard), while Yakku is used to roast meals.” There are 24 other stories in the collection, all of them travel experiences I believe will inspire you to someday travel as I have over the years.’’

