Awards: DAME, Nestlé call for entries in Nutrition Reporting, others

Appolonia Adeyemi

Now in its 29th Year, the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) has called for entries of works produced in 2019.

Also, Nestlé Nigeria has called on nutrition and wellness writers to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase and be recognised for their articles and stories in the ‘Nestlé Prize for Nutrition Reporting’ category of the DAME awards.

“The Nutrition Writers Category instituted in 2018 was born out of the need to not only reward, but also recognise, and celebrate excellence among nutrition and health writers.

The award is part of Nestlé’s commitment to empower journalists who are gatekeepers to ensure the wellbeing of individuals and families by providing adequate information to help them make healthier nutrition choices. They achieve this by collaborating with other stakeholders including the Lagos Business

School (LBS), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and DAME Trust Fund to provide training and support to produce more fact-based reporting.

“We have seen an improvement in the quality of the work submitted for ‘Nestlé Prize for Nutrition Reporting’ over the past two years and look forward to even better entries this year,” said Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria.

All categories open for entries include Nutrition Reporting, Agriculture Reporting and Education Reporting, among others.

