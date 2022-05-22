Awards, recognitions, challenge to impact more on humanity –Oyetola

In recognition of his achievements and outstanding performance in office, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Friday night, received yet another award, as he was crowned the Vanguard Newspapers’ Governor of The Year 2021 for Good Governance.

He received the award at a colourful event tagged ‘Vanguard Personality of the Year 2021 Award’ which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

It would be recalled that Oyetola had in the recent past won the Business Day Best Governor of the Year award, Blueprint Newspaper Governor of the Year, DAAR Communications Outstanding Leader in Governance, Nigerian NewsDirect 2021 Best Governor of the Year and Man of the Year award, among others.

The governor described his latest award as a challenge to impact more on humanity just as he dedicated it to the people of Osun for giving him the opportunity to prove that governance can be done better with utmost fear of God and for the sake of humanity.

According to the management of the Vanguard Newspapers, the choice of Governor Oyetola for the Good Governance award was based on empirical facts and indisputable statistics on the geometric transformation that Osun and her people had witnessed under his watch since assumption of office.

It explained that the philosophy of the award is to recognise and celebrate excellence, national pride and service to humanity.

“Since assuming office you have delivered the dividends of democracy without loans. It is on record that you have prudently managed available resources while your Administration has kept faith with the people and maintained fidelity with your electoral promises.

“We also noted the crisis in the education sector and how brilliantly the Governor has resolved it. One other thing we have seen is the character of Mr. Governor: no crisis, no rancour. In fact, we have seen the highest level of decorum in governance.

“Generally, this nomination for the award of Governor of the Year for Good Governance is actually an encouragement award on how the Governor has raised the pedestal of governance for the people of Osun and beyond,” the award organisers added.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Governor Oyetola thanked the management of the Vanguard Newspaper for recognising the modest achievements his administration had made to transform Osun. He dedicated the award to the people of the State for giving him the opportunity to serve them

