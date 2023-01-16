Away wins galore in NPFL’s opening day

Charles Ogundiya As much as four away wins were recorded in the opening day of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League season. A weekend ago, the star match of the new abridged campaign saw newly promoted Bendel Insurance defeating Akwa United 2-0, but more away wins was to come as Abia Warriors, secured a 2-0 win in the first Oriental derby against Enugu Rangers with Enyimba and Niger Tornadoes also winning away from home. Enyimba defeated Nasarawa United 2-1 on Saturday with Tornadoes also beating Wikki Tourists 2-0 away from home. Shooting Stars also picked a valuable one point away from home as home team, Plateau United, forced them to a 3-3 draw in Jos. Doma United also failed to get a win at home after playing a 1-1 draw against Sunshine Stars same as Bayelsa United and Dakkada FC while the game between Kwara United and Gombe United ended goalless. Defending champion, Rivers United was a 2-1 winner against Lobi Stars as Remo Stars also secured a 2-0 home win against El- Kanemi Warriors
