AWCON: Oshoala insists Falcons’ll win as Nigeria, Ghana clash today

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala is confident the Nigerian team will beat their arch-rivals the Black Queens of Ghana to the African Women Cup of Nations ticket as the two teams clash in the first leg of the qualifiers at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos today (Wednesday).

The second leg of the qualifiers will take place on Sunday in Accra with the overall winners picking the ticket to the tournament that will be hosted by Morocco next year. The 2022 AWCON also serves as qualifiers for the World Cup in 2023.

However, Oshoala said they are not oblivious of the fact that the stakes are high, insisting that they would throw everything into the two matches to emerge the overall winners.

She said they have had impressive preparations ahead of the two-legged affairs and should be able to surmount the challenges posed by the Black Queens, a team she described as one of the biggest on the continent.

“Ghana’s game, a big one, one of the best sides in Africa. We are just focused on our team. We had a training camp in Austria and also played in the Aisha Buhari Cup,” stated Oshoala.

“We have prepared well It’s going to be a tough one. It’s not going to be easy but we are focused on the game. At the end of the day, we will qualify.”

