AWCON qualifiers: Falcons beat Black Queens on aggregate, to face Cote d’Ivoire

Super Falcons have progressed into the next round of the qualifiers for the African Women Nations Cup despite losing 1-0 to the Black Queens of Ghana in the reverse fixture on Sunday.

The Nigerian ladies had beaten their Ghanian counterparts 2-0 in the first leg played on last Wednesday but succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in Accra on Sunday which was not enough to prevent them from progressing into the last round of the qualifiers.

They will play the Lady Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, in February 2022 in the last round of the qualifeirs.

Ghana coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo largely kept faith with the side that started in the first leg, offering starting places to Djurgardens ace Portia Boakye and the Spainbased duo of Adubea and Grace Asantewaa. Barcelona attacker Asisat Oshoala, as expected, led the Nigerian side, which boasted of the experienced duo of Osinachi Ohale and Onome Ebi. Required to score twice to stand any chance of overturning the first-leg result, Ghana started on the front foot, creating a series of chances that went wasting, owing to poor finishing and naivety in front of goal.

The visitors, on the other hand, sat back, opting to exploit openings as the hosts threw women forward.

Like the Black Queens, the Super Falcons were found wanting with the final ball. In the 22nd minute, Adubea beautifully chest-controlled a ball over-the-top into the opposition penalty box but the Nigerian defence ultimately reacted well to block a final shot on goal.

Moments later, Gladys Amfobea saw a header coolly collected by goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after captain Portia Boakye delivered a long, searching ball from a deep free-kick.

