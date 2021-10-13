AWCON: Waldrum invites Oshoala, 22 Falcons for Ghana tie

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has invited Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala, Desire Oparanozie and 21 others to camp ahead of their 2022 Women AFCON qualifying fixture against the Black Queens of Ghana. According to a press statement released by the Media Director of the Nigeria Football Federation Ademola Olajire, the camp will open in Lagos on Sunday. Nigeria and Ghana clashed in the final match of the inaugural edition of the Women Africa Cup of Nations in 1998, in which the Falcons won 2-0.

However, both strong stallions in the African women’s football race-course have been drawn to play each other for one slot at the next edition to be held in the summer of 2022 in the Kingdom of Morocco. Aspartof theirpreparationsforthispotentially–explosive qualifying fixture, the Super Falcons featured in the USWNT Summer Series in the United States of AmericainJune, testingtheirmightagainstPortugal, Jamaica, and USA senior women teams, and then featuredatthesix- nationAishaBuhariInvitationalTournamenthostedbytheCityof LagosinSeptember.

They had earlier taken part in and won all three matches at the Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya in February. For the clash with the Black Queens, which the first leg holds at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Wednesday, 20th October, Head Coach Randy Waldrum has invited goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defendersOnomeEbiandOsinachiOhale, midfielders Rasheedat Ajibade and Regina Otu, forwards Asisat Oshoala (captain), Gift Monday and Vivian Ikechukwu, and 15 others.

