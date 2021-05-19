Awka: Residents insist on implementation of southern govs’ resolutions

Residents of Awka, the Anambra State capital, yesterday urged the Federal Government to implement the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum towards addressing issues threatening the peaceful and co-existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity. Recently, Governors of the Southern part of the country met in Asaba, Delta State, where they passed some resolutions on the state of the nation. ThegovernorsintheirresolutionscalledonPresidentMuhammaduBuharitotackleinsecurity in the country, address agitations by various tribes for greater inclusiveness in existing arrangements, and to restructure the country to attain unprecedented development, among others. Speaking on the development yesterday, Paulson Okeke noted that the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum were timely, saying such a move was required to address several issues hindering the rapid development, stability and unity of the country. He, therefore, urged the Federal Government to implement the resolutions for the benefit of the nation

Like this: Like Loading...