News

Awkuzu massacre: ‘No presence of police, army others yet’

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu Comment(0)

The President-General of Awkuzu Development Union, Innocent Chulu, has raised the alarm over the absence of security personnel in the crisis-ridden community of Awkuzu in Anambra State. He said barely two days after the herders and villagers clashed in the area that was alleged to have claimed no fewer than nine lives, they were yet to have the presence of police, army or any other security patrol.

According to the President of the Town Union, who spoke to journalists, although everywhere was calm, palpable fear has gripped the entire community and it is envisions over possible reprisal. Hesaid: “Everybodyiscalm and the vigilantes are on 24-hour patrol. I asked my people to remaincalmandvigilantbecause we cannot leave our homes. On whether there was the presence of police, army and other security agencies, Chulu said: “I have not seen any police, army or any security agents patrolling the community to ensure the safety of the people. It is our vigilantes that are patrolling. We are all living in fear, believing God that the situation will be controlled.” Meanwhile, thememberrepresenting Anambra East in the stateHouseof Assembly, where the Anambra State University of Scienceand TechnologyinIgbariam, is located, Hon. Obinna Emenaka describedthe development as unfortunate. He, however, commended Governor Willie Obiano for promptly rising to the occasion by imposing curfew on the troubled community in order to avert further breakdown of law and order in the community.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: INEC introduces ‘Z-file policy’ to check electoral fraud

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said it had come up with a new innovation in addition to the card reader authentication, with the deployment of its ‘Zip with Z-file’. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mammod Yakubu, disclosed this during a meeting too staff of the electoral commission held in Benin the Edo State capital. He […]
News

Marwa: Nigerians must take ownership of fight against drug abuse

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chairman/ Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa, has urged Nigerians to take ownership of the renewed fight against the menace of drug abuse in the country. Marwa gave the charge during the inauguration of a “SpecialPurposeCommittee” of the NDLEA to mobilise the civil society to […]
News

EFCC: We’ve no ambassadors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has warned those purporting to be its “ambassadors” to desist forthwith, saying no individual or group had been vested with that award.   It said the warning became necessary, after discovering that some persons were visiting prominent personalities in the country, under the guise of being the Commission’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica