Awkuzu massacre: ‘No presence of police, army others yet’

The President-General of Awkuzu Development Union, Innocent Chulu, has raised the alarm over the absence of security personnel in the crisis-ridden community of Awkuzu in Anambra State. He said barely two days after the herders and villagers clashed in the area that was alleged to have claimed no fewer than nine lives, they were yet to have the presence of police, army or any other security patrol.

According to the President of the Town Union, who spoke to journalists, although everywhere was calm, palpable fear has gripped the entire community and it is envisions over possible reprisal. Hesaid: “Everybodyiscalm and the vigilantes are on 24-hour patrol. I asked my people to remaincalmandvigilantbecause we cannot leave our homes. On whether there was the presence of police, army and other security agencies, Chulu said: “I have not seen any police, army or any security agents patrolling the community to ensure the safety of the people. It is our vigilantes that are patrolling. We are all living in fear, believing God that the situation will be controlled.” Meanwhile, thememberrepresenting Anambra East in the stateHouseof Assembly, where the Anambra State University of Scienceand TechnologyinIgbariam, is located, Hon. Obinna Emenaka describedthe development as unfortunate. He, however, commended Governor Willie Obiano for promptly rising to the occasion by imposing curfew on the troubled community in order to avert further breakdown of law and order in the community.

