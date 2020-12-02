Awode lifts C&S Church with 250-bed hostel, 100-bed district house

Efforts to tackle the challenges of offices and accommodation for members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O) at the Galilee Land Headquarters of the church, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, especially during conferences and conventions, have received a boost.

This was as a well-furnished 250- bed hostel, “The Most Reverend Dr. Samuel Adefila Abidoye Hostel,” named after the Spiritual Father and Chairman of C & S Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), His Grace,

The Most Reverend Dr. Samuel Adefila Abidoye; and a state-ofthe- art storey building complex, “Delphine Modupe Awode Victory District House,” comprising 100-bed rooms, offices for District officials, Council Heads and District Units, were built and donated to the church.

The magnificent edifices were built and donated to the church by Senior Special Apostle Emmanuel Awode, a member of the church and the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paints products.

The Victory District House was named after Special Mother-In-Israel (Prophetess) Delphine Modupe Awode, his mother. The dedication of the buildings was performed during the 80th International Conference of the church at the Galilee Land, by the Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Church, His Grace,

The Most Reverend Abidoye, as part of activities lined up for this year’s conference, held between Sunday, November 1 and November 8, 2020. Apart from the church buildings, Awode also built and donated a modern mosque to the Muslim community at Abuduka, the host community of the Galilee Land, Headquarters of the church.

Welcoming the church leaders and members, as well as other guests to the inauguration ceremony, the Victory District Secretary, Special Apostle Fasekomi, who glorified the Almighty God for the spiritual and infrastructural development of the Galilee Land, lauded Awode for his immense and untiring contributions to the growth of C&S Movement Church, as well as the expansion and progress of God’s work. Fasekomi said it was the day of joy, which the Lord has made for the entire C&S Movement Church.

According to him, the District House and hostel will help in addressing the problems of accommodation and office spaces confronting the district and the church in particular.

Like this: Like Loading...