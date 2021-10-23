Travel & Tourism

Awofeso explores Bishop Crowther’s miracle at Gbebe

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Renowned Nigerian travel journalist and award winner, Pelu Awofeso, is set to commence a dreamed documentary project on the life and times of late Bishop Ajayi Crowther, with a long drawn trip across different communities in Nigeria, tracing the footsteps of the legendary Nigerian former slave, who had an illustrious career as a missionary.

One of the locations to be explored by Awofeso and his team is Gbebe, a rural community situated on the banks of the River Niger and River Benue confluence in Lokoja, Kogi State, Central Nigeria. According to Awofeso, Gbebe played an important role in the life of the late missionary. ‘‘Bishop Crowther spent a lot of time at Gbebe and he wrote many reports and reflections about his time here, including his troubles and successes. This was where he conducted his first baptism of converts,’’ he says. He continues: ‘‘One of his other achievements in this community is worth highlighting: With no support from Church Missionary Society (CMS), he built an industrial complex that caused a stir at the London headquarters of his employers. His supervisors couldn’t understand or believe that an African missionary on a meagre monthly stipend could have the administrative capabilities to run a mission and still set up a centre for training the locals in carpentry, masonry and other skills. ‘‘This is one of several stories that we want to tell with the documentary project.’’

What is most significant about this project is the fact that it is crowd funded, with contributions from individuals, corporate bodies and others who see the need to support laudable project such as this.month until we kick-off AHIC 2021, we are now working closely with our moderators, speakers and sponsors to ensure we spark conversations that will help this resilient and innovative industry rise from this pandemic towards a bright, successful future.’’ The AHIC 2021 programme combines on-stage one-to-one interviews, roundtables, discussions and workshops with innovation pitches, off-stage individual meetings and networking experiences.

AHIC 2021 will explore how and when the industry can return to the status quo and in addition to the focuses on the different investment communities present at this year’s AHIC – those from Saudi Arabia, Africa and the global restaurant sector and the Middle East at large – there will also be numerous plenary sessions that tap into the high level issues impacting hospitality investment across the board. Worsley further stated that: “AHIC 2021 has been in the planning for a long time now. Over the course of this year, in all our conversations with our Advisory Board, speakers, sponsors and delegates, one thing has been crystal clear: people are ready to meet, eager to share, and excited to do business”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: COVID-19: Tourism business’ll start recovering from third quarter of 2020

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is the founder and chief executive officer of Jethro Tours International and DINAT Consulting Incorporation; a destination marketing firm, and also, the chairman of Odo Ado/ Ota Local Government Council Tourism Committee, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the effect of COVID-19 on the tourism sector How have you been […]
Travel & Tourism

Kenya, Tanzania partner on regional tourism drive in Africa

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Kenya and Tanzania have partnered to pave the way for regional and intra-African tourism drive, taking advantage of their shared wildlife and tourism resources across each one’s territorial borders, reports Eturbonews.com. A move by the two African countries to cooperate in trade and tourism was taken two weeks before the recent celebration of Africa Day […]
Travel & Tourism

Ten longest bridges in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

10.Katima Mulilo Bridge – Namibia At number 10 is the katima Mulilo Bridge built across the Zambezi River. The bridge is also known as Bridge 508 in the Namibian Bridge Register. It serves as a boundary between Katima Mulilo, Namibia and Sesheke, Zambia. The bridge was inaugurated on May 13, 2004, and measures 900 meters […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica