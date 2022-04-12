Metro & Crime

Awolowo’s lieutenant, Jimilehin presents book in Lagos

Posted on

A political lieutenant of Nigeria’s late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Oladipo Jimilehin will today at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, formally present a book, titled “Nigeria – The Journey To Democracy”.

 

The much awaited book by the  very revered, religious, community and political leader and icon of note and eminent legal luminary and notary public x-rays comprehensively democracy, stating where the nation is coming from, where she is presently, as well as what the future portends for her.

Eminent Nigerians and other foreign nationals, disposed to find-  ing solutions to the nation’s economic, political and social challenges are expected to grace the epoch making event.

The event is also expected to be attended by very eminent personalities from all walks of life, including religious faithful as well as others from the private and public sectors of the economy

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

