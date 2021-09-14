Awolowo’s prophecies prospering Ibeju-Lekki – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that the Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state is prospering richly because of the prophetic utterances of the late sage and Premier of the old Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the assertion on Sunday after watching a stage musical drama performance titled; ‘Awo: The Man, His Jewel And…’ produced by The Duke of Shomolu, a theatre company run by Joseph Edgar. Governor Sanwo-Olu said the uniqueness in what was presented on “Awo:

The Man, His Jewel And…” was bringing back memories of Ibeju-Lekki, where Awolowo was incarcerated in the early 1960s and the blessing the premier of the Western Region showered on the community, which had come to reality.

The play, “Awo: The Man, His Jewel And…” which took place at Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos Island, showcased the political life and times of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his wife, late Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Dideolu Awolowo, who the late sage himself described as the ‘Jewel of inestimable value.’ The play was directed by renowned director, Makinde Adeniran.

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo led other prominent Nigerians, including the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Sanwo-Olu; Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo; former governors of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, Awolowo’s grandchildren, Segun and his mother, Mrs. Abah Zainab Folawiyo; Prof. Bankole Oyediran, the husband of Awolowo’s late daughter, Mrs. Omotola Oyediran, among others, to accord honour to the late sage, Chief Awolowo and his wife, Hannah.

Speaking at the event, Gbajabiamila gave kudos to the producer, Edgar, saying that what he saw with the presentation was ‘immortality.’

The Speaker, while noting that it was common to have people who had passed being brought alive through books, drama and others, and not really through music, declared that the takeaway he had of the Awolowo from the presentation was that; “Once upon all the time, there was a man,” and not the common saying of once upon a time, there was a man.

