Awomolo, Badejo, others back Siyonbola for NBA 1st VP post

Ahead of this week’s election of the lawyers’ umbrellabody’selectionintoNationalofficesthe Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), membersof thewigandthegownincludingaSeniorAdvocate of Nigeria andFIDA Regional Vice-President, Africa (North & West) , Mrs. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awomolo, an International Consultant, Mediator and Arbitrator, Dr. Babafemi A. Badejo have endorsed MsGaniatAdetutuSiyonbolafor theexalted post of 1st Vice-President of the association.

According to them, Siyonbola, who was described as a quintessential Bar woman, who had been active with several positions both at the Lagos branch of the association and symbolically twice at the National level since 1995 when she was called to the Bar, would make the association proud should she become the next 1st Vice-President of the association.

Siyanbola, who was between 2000, 2002 and 2004 servedasNationalAssistantFinancialSecretaryand the NationalAssistant PublicitySecretary would no doubt complement the incoming President of the Bar if elected 1st Vice-President come this weekend. For instance, Mrs. Awomolo said: She’s now interested in the post of 1st Vice-President of NBA.

“Tutu is a responsible, humble hardworking person and a team player. She is eminently qualified and will complement the President well, bringing to bear her deep well of experience and network. I can vouch for her integrity and sense of accountability. I highly recommend, endorse and pledge my support for Tutu.” To Badejo, Siyonbola’s ‘cool team-playing mien was not only commendable but would be an added asset to the incoming NBA President.

He said: “Ganiat Adetutu Siyonbola’s cool teamplaying mien is very commendable. This is a great plus beyond the experience she has garnered over time serving the NBA Lagos Branch thrice on the executive as well as twice at the NBA National Level.

“She served with probity and integrity on those assignments. “In addition to her strong experience of working in teams to achieve tremendously puts her way ahead of competitors, is the gender consideration that can only aid the realization of qualitative and balanced leadership at the NBA. “A vote for Siyonbola is a positive statement of support for a very capable and functional Bar.

