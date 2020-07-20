Law

Awomolo, others back Siyonbola for NBA 1st VP post

Ahead of this week’s election of the lawyers’ umbrella – the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), members of the gown and the wig including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and FIDA Regional Vice-President, Africa (North & West), Mrs. Victoria Olufunmilayo Awomomlo, have endorsed Ms Ganiat Adetutu Siyonbola for the exalted post of 1st Vice-President of the association.

 

According to them, Siyonbola, who was described as a quintessential Bar woman who had been active with several positions both at the Lagos branch of the association and symbolically twice at the National level since 1995 when she was called to the Nigerian Bar would make the association proud should she become the next 1st Vice-President of the association.

 

Siyanbola, who in 2000-2002 and 2002-2004 served as National Assistant Financial Secretary and the National Assistant Publicity Secretary respectively would complement the incoming President of the Bar if elected 1st Vice-President. For instance, Mrs. Awomolo said: She’s now interested in the post of 1st Vice-President of NBA.

 

“Tutu is a responsible, humble hardworking person and a team player. She is eminently qualified and will complement the President well, bringing to bear her deep well of experience and network. I can vouch for her integrity and sense of accountability. I highly recommend, endorse and pledge my support for Tutu.”

