Awon Boyz: Documentary seeking to humanize street boys now on Netflix

Awon Boyz, a documentary that takes a close look at the lives and passions of the men and boys who hustle or run with a gang on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, is now streaming globally on Netflix. Awon Boyz is a collection of stories that aim to humanise street boys in Lagos against the typical narrative that sees them as social miscreants, nuisances and touts. The movie sheds light on their struggles, ambitions, dreams, fears, peculiarities and the commonness that make them human like everyone else in an attempt to change society’s perception of them as public enemy number one. The documentary was shot in Oshodi, Monkey Village area of Opebi, and New Afrika Shrine, and has been screened in festivals in Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico and the United States. “Typically, the media portrays these guys as scoundrels and people who are generally up to no good, which is a one-dimensional portrayal that contributes toward further widening the divide between them and the rest of society, and results in their continuous disenfranchisement and exploitation as tools of violence,” said the film’s director, Tolulope Itegboje.
