Arts & Entertainments

Awon Boyz: Documentary seeking to humanize street boys now on Netflix

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Awon Boyz, a documentary that takes a close look at the lives and passions of the men and boys who hustle or run with a gang on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, is now streaming globally on Netflix. Awon Boyz is a collection of stories that aim to humanise street boys in Lagos against the typical narrative that sees them as social miscreants, nuisances and touts. The movie sheds light on their struggles, ambitions, dreams, fears, peculiarities and the commonness that make them human like everyone else in an attempt to change society’s perception of them as public enemy number one. The documentary was shot in Oshodi, Monkey Village area of Opebi, and New Afrika Shrine, and has been screened in festivals in Nigeria, Kenya, Mexico and the United States. “Typically, the media portrays these guys as scoundrels and people who are generally up to no good, which is a one-dimensional portrayal that contributes toward further widening the divide between them and the rest of society, and results in their continuous disenfranchisement and exploitation as tools of violence,” said the film’s director, Tolulope Itegboje.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NFC announces jury for 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has announced members of Jury for the 12th edition of ZUMA Film Festival (ZUFF), scheduled to take place December 1st to 7th, in Abuja, Nigeria. The five member jury is chaired by Professor Omotsola Daniel of the University of Abuja. The jury will adjudicate on all entries in the competitive […]
Arts & Entertainments

Juju Stories wins Boccalino d’oro Award at Locarno Film Festival

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Forthcoming Anthology film, Juju Stories, has landed its first international award. The CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua, directed film picked up the Boccalino d’oro Award for Best Film presented by the Independent Critics at the just concluded festival. Confirming the exciting achievement, co-director CJ Obasi, wrote in a Newsletter received by Saturday […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ladipo tackles Jim Iyke over confrontation with Maduagwu

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian media personality, Shade Ladipo, has taken a dig at Jim Iyke, over his recent confrontation with Uche Maduagwu, the self-acclaimed actor. On Tuesday, a video of the movie star engaging Maduagwu in a heated fight at an undisclosed studio had surfaced on social media. Although the immediate cause of the fight remains unknown, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica