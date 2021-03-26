Arts & Entertainments

Awon Boyz, story of Nigerian street hustlers, goes to NETFLIX

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Awon Boyz, a documentary that portrays the life of the everyday Nigerian street hustler will premiere on Netflix, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The 38 minutes flick was created by Lagos based production company, Zero Degrees and directed by Tolulope Itegboje. The documentary, which was originally released in 2019 draws the audience into the life of the people popularly called ‘area boys’, while also providing a never seen before view of what it is like to live on the streets of Lagos.

The documentary tells an all-encompassing story of freedom, missed opportunities, love and self-belief of 8 young men. Awon Boyz was shot over a month across 3 locations. It’s the first time the story of this class of Nigerian citizens is being told through a personal, human lens. According to executive producer Steve Babaeko, “This story gives the audience a front row view of what it is like to live on the streets of Lagos. It’s a very insightful piece of art that paints a vivid picture of what life is like on the streets for the people who actually live it.

It’s a very important story and we’re grateful that we get to help tell it to the world.” According to the United Nations, the major cause of homelessness and street living in developing countries is poverty. And in Lagos, one of the most populous cities in Africa, and Nigeria’s commercial hub, living on the streets has become the day job of many, fuelling an ecosystem of artisans, beggars, traders, urchins, and many more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

For a ‘Safer Internet Day’, Cybersafe Foundation, Proud African Roots partner

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

On February 9, Cybersafe Foundation will join the rest of the world to celebrate the 18th edition of Safer Internet Day, themed: ‘Together for a better internet’ It is a day that stakeholders are called upon to come together to make the internet a safer and better place for all, especially children and young people. […]
Arts & Entertainments

To be a tenant is a sin; when you have a landlord, you have two lords – Nigerian Pastor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pastor Charles Osasuwa, founder of Rock of Ages Christian Assembly Inc., trended on social media after he said it is a sin to be a tenant because that makes you have another lord aside Jesus Christ. While preaching on the pulpit in a that went viral on Twitter, the clergyman said God is a Jealous […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Fate of Alakada’ thrills, rakes in N28m at the Box Office

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Independence Day Box Office release, ‘Fate of Alakada’, has grossed over N28 million in its first week despite restricted seating capacity. This was made known by the distributors and co-producers of the film, FilmOne Entertainment. ‘Fate of Alakada’ is the third installment of Toyin Abraham’s Alakada franchise and was initially slated for release in cinemas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica