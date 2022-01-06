Sports

Awoniyi: Eagles battle ready for AFCON

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Buhari, SWAN urge team to soar in Cameroon

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, has declared the team’s readiness to excel at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations expected to kickoff this weekend in Cameroon. Speaking with newsmen, the Union Berlin of Germany star assured fans that he was ready alongside his teammates to make the country proud.

The in-form striker who has seven goals in nine appearances so far this season for his club confirm said that the team is excited and the spirit is high in camp to go and conquer Africa once again. The Kwara State-born striker enjoined all Nigerians and the teeming supporters of the Super Eagles to keep faith in the squad as they are ready to give 130 percent to make us all proud. “We are all exited and determined as all our focus and target is to conquer Africa once again,” he said. “We are ready for AFCON and we will give our all to make the fans happy back home and abroad.”

The Eagles on Wednesday night departed Nigeria for Garoua on a chartered flight and will play their opening game against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, January 11 before further games against Sudan and Guinea Bissau. Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, on Tuesday night sent forth the Super Eagles to the AFCON in Cameroon with a dinner.

The well attended event was held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in his address to the team, read by Prince Clem Agba, said the Super Eagles were being sent forth as Nigerian ambassadors and worthy representatives to Cameroon as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament begins in a few days. According to him, “Mr. President believes this Super Eagles squad has the skills and talents to excel at the AFCON in Cameroon and over 200 million Nigerians are fully behind you. “Three times we have been Champions of Africa by winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), that was in 1980, 1994 and 2013, and many other times we have ended as losing finalists and bronze medalists but this time around we want you to strike gold in Cameroon on February 6, when the tournament’s final match will be played.”

 

Our Reporters

