Awoniyi ends goal drought to help Union Berlin halt poor run

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, on Saturday returned to scoring ways as he came off the bench to score a goal in Union Berlin 3-1 defeat of Mainz, his first Bundesliga goal in 2022.

His first goal in the New Year also helped Union Berlin halt a threematch losing streak with the former junior international last goal coming in the 2-1 defeat of RB Leipzig on December 3rd, 2021, a run of 444 minutes as he was stucked on nine Bundesliga goals for several weeks.

Despite the lack of goals, it was a surprise to see the former Golden Eaglets star left out of the starting lineup, with Union’s boss preferring Sheraldo Becker and Andreas Voglsammer in the attack against Mainz.

And Becker repaid his manager’s trust by doubling the home side’s advantage 10 minutes into the second period after Genki Haraguchi had given them a seventh-minute lead. Awoniyi entered the fray in the 67th minute after Dominik Kohr had been sent off for the visitors.

And the Nigerian international made his presence felt with a composed finish eight minutes later, following more good work from Becker. It was Awoniyi’s tenth Bundesliga goal of the season and his third against his former employees, for whom he scored just once in 12 games during the 2019- 20 season.

In the reverse fixture, Awoniyi bagged his first and only top-flight brace to date to power Union to a comeback 2 – 1 win in October.

