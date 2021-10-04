Awoniyi gets late Eagles’ call up

…scores brace in Union Berlin’s comeback win

Taiwo Awoniyi has been rewarded for his improved performance for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga after receiving a late call-up by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, for the country’s World Cup qualifiers against Cen- tral Africa Republic.

Awoniyi made a strong case for his invitation after his brace helped his German club, Union Berlin, come back from a goal down against Mainz to secured a 2-1 win in one of the German Bundesliga games played on Sunday.

It was another accomplished display by the for mer junior international who joined Berlin permanently from Liverpool at the start of the season after playing there on loan last campaign.

Awoniyi grabbed a second- half brace to inspire Union Berlin to an excellent 2-1 win at Mainz on Sunday. Despite firing blanks in his last three Bundesliga games, Awoniyi retained his starting spot at the MEWA ARENA in Mainz.

But he could only watch as Ingvartsen handed the hosts a deserved lead five minutes before the interval.

The 24-year-old had struck a fine effort in the 3-0 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, and he showed his high confidence level when he pounced on a Max Kruse pass to drag Union Berlin back on equalled terms in the 70th minute.

The former Liverpool man then put the Iron Ones in the lead for the first time in the match four minutes later, courtesy of a Behrens assist.

