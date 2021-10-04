Sports

Awoniyi gets late Eagles’ call up

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…scores brace in Union Berlin’s comeback win

 

Taiwo Awoniyi has been rewarded for his improved performance for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga after receiving a late call-up by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, for the country’s World Cup qualifiers against Cen- tral Africa Republic.

 

Awoniyi made a strong case for his invitation after his brace helped his German club, Union Berlin, come back from a goal down against Mainz to secured a 2-1 win in one of the German Bundesliga games played on Sunday.

 

It was another accomplished display by the for mer junior international who joined Berlin permanently from Liverpool at the start of the season after playing there on loan last campaign.

 

Awoniyi grabbed a second- half brace to inspire Union Berlin to an excellent 2-1 win at Mainz on Sunday. Despite firing blanks in his last three Bundesliga games, Awoniyi retained his starting spot at the MEWA ARENA in Mainz.

 

But he could only watch as Ingvartsen handed the hosts a deserved lead five minutes before the interval.

 

The 24-year-old had struck a fine effort in the 3-0 thrashing of Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League on Thursday, and he showed his high confidence level when he pounced on a Max Kruse pass to drag Union Berlin back on equalled terms in the 70th minute.

The former Liverpool man then put the Iron Ones in the lead for the first time in the match four minutes later, courtesy of a Behrens assist.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Chelsea beat Atletico; Musiala scores for brilliant Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olivier Giroud’s spectacular second-half goal gave Chelsea the advantage in their Champions League last-16 tie with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Giroud put the ball in the net with an acrobatic overhead kick and, although it was originally judged offside, a video assistant review showed the ball had come off Atletico’s Mario Hermoso in […]
Sports

FIFA postpones U-17, U-20 Women World Cup

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

World soccer governing body FIFA has postponed the U-17 and U-20 Women’s World Cup initially scheduled for 2020. Initially scheduled for 2020, the Women’s U-17 and U-20 World Cups had been postponed to early 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the Pandemic situation still critical in parts of Europe and America, FIFA decided on […]
Sports

FCT, Port Harcourt agog for Total-NBBF National Division Two

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Six teams on Saturday, July 3, commenced battle in the Savannah Conference phase of the Total NBBF National Division Two in Abuja.   Adamawa Lions Basketball Club and MOB Basketball Club, Maiduguri qualified from the North East Zone while the duo of Alice Gombwer Foundation and Knight Basketball Clubs are representing the North West.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica