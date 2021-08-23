Sports

Awoniyi maintains hot form as Aribo scores

Taiwo Awoniyi was Union Berlin’s hero having grabbed the equalizer in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim in a Bundesliga outing. Both teams came into the encounter on the back of 4-0 victories last time out.

 

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was also in good form as he led Rangers to a 4-2 over Ross County in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership game. While the hosts hit Augsburg for four, the Iron Ones silenced Kups by the same margin in Europe.

 

That explained why the match got off to an electric start at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. ‘We’re often victims of the labels placed upon us’ – Ex-Chelsea coach Gotti on Jorginho, Sarri & Mourinho

 

However, it was the visiting side who drew first blood ten minutes in, when Julian Ryerson’s cross was headed past goalkeeper Oliver Baumann by Niko Giesselmann

