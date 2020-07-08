Awoniyi returns to Liverpool

Former junior international, Taiwo Awoniyi, has returned to his parent club, Liverpool, after the conclusion of the German Bundesliga where he featured for Mainz 05 on loan from the English Premier League champions. According to the Mainz 05 sporting director, Rouven Schröder, Awoniyi has returned to Liverpool even though the club still has a realistic hope of extending the loan deal for another season. The 2013 U-17 FIFA World Cup winner who is currently recovering from a head injury sustained during loan club FSV Mainz 05’s Bundesliga clash with Augsburg in June.

The 22-year-old had to be stretchered off midway through the first half of the game due to an accidental collision and subsequent heavy fall. “He went back to Liverpool on July 1st, and we can imagine that things will continue for us under certain parameters,” Schröder told Kicker.

“Taiwo is a symbol of identification despite not being a permanent member of the club. He raised his voice internally to describe what the players could do for the club. “It simply shows what he’s like as a footballer but also as a human being. Although he was not in the m squad due to the competition, he led every training session. We told him we were very happy with him. “He went back to Liverpool on July 1st. We can imagine that he will continue under certain parameters.” Awoniyi previously enjoyed loan spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Excel Mouscron and KAA Gent, before joining Mainz on a season-long loan last August.

