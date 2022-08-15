Sports

Awoniyi secures Forest’s first EPL win in 23 years

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles’ forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, secured Nottingham Forest’s first win of the English Premier League, 23 years after their relegation in a thrilling roller coaster victory over West Ham.

 

Club-record signing Awoniyi, a summer arrival from Union Berlin for a reported £17m, bundled home the winner with his knee in first-half stoppage time after Jesse Lingard’s half-hit shot was blocked.

 

West Ham twice hit the crossbar through Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma, who was also denied the opening goal earlier due to a foul in the build-up by Michail Antonio that was spotted by the video assistant referee.

 

Dean Henderson then saved Declan Rice’s tame penalty after Scott McKenna’s handball and Kurt Zouma’s late header was cleared off the line by Neco Williams as Forest somehow held on for the three points.

 

Awoniyi spent six years as a Liverpool player without making a single first-team appearance, before moving to Union Berlin in 2021 and then, a year later, to Forest.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
