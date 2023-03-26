Awoniyi set to return to action after long time out

There is a good news coming from the camp of English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest, after it was revealed that Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is about returning to training after long time out due to injury. The Nigerian star has missed 13 matches for the newly promoted club owing to the injury he sustained during a premier league game against Southampton. He scored the only goal of the game but was forced off in the 70th minute due groin injury. The team manager stated that the lanky attacker has returned to training and if the situation continues is likely to play a part in the game against Wolverhampton Wanderer after the international break.

