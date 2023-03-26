Awoniyi set to return to action after long time out

There is a good news coming from the camp of English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest, after it was revealed that Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, is about returning to training after long time out due to injury. The Nigerian star has missed 13 matches for the newly promoted club owing to the injury he sustained during a premier league game against Southampton. He scored the only goal of the game but was forced off in the 70th minute due groin injury. The team manager stated that the lanky attacker has returned to training and if the situation continues is likely to play a part in the game against Wolverhampton Wanderer after the international break.
Related Articles
UEFA League: Man City oust Madrid as Lyon down Juve
Manchester City reached the Champions League quarter-finals after knocking out record 13-time winners Real Madrid. Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City extended their aggregate lead through Raheem Sterling’s close-range finish after Raphael Varane’s mistake, reports the BBC. Karim Benzema equalised on the night with a header but Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus made it 4-2 on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UEFA League: Man City could face Juve or Lyon with win over Madrid
Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they hold on to their first-leg advantage over Real Madrid. City hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg of their last-16 tie, which was played before the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the tournament, reports the BBC. Draw in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Female players beg FG to reverse ban on international competitions
The players of the national women’s basketball team D’Tigress have made a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to reverse the ban on international competitions, saying the players would be hurt by the policy. President Muhammadu Buhari recently approved the country’s withdrawal from international competitions following the crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation with two […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)