Awoniyi, Umar, two others hit Eagles camp in Abuja

Super Eagles camp ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations is coming alive with the arrival of four players in Abuja, New Telegraph can report.

Our correspondent learnt that Union Berlin forward, Taiwo Awoniyi and Orlando Pirates defender Olisa Ndah were and John Noble of Enyimba were the early birds. The trio made sure they reported to camp on the day it was declared open.

They were in camp at 11:40 pm on Wednesday night. The Super Eagles also announced on their official Facebook page that Sadiq Umar of Almeria joined up on Thursday just as Jamilu Collins was being expected to hit the camp on Thursday but he was yet to do as at the time of filing the report.

Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen released a 28-man list of players that will represent Nigeria at the 2021 African Nations Cup slated for Cameroon and billed to commence on January 9 through to February 6.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...