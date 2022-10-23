Awoniyi’s goal buries Liverpool

Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, was the star for his English Premier League side, Nottingham Forest, after scoring the only goal in their victory against Liverpool. Forest produced a superb performance to shock Liverpool and climb off the bottom of the Premier League at a boisterous City Ground.

Awoniyi, who left Liverpool in 2021 without making a competitive appearance, hit the winner from close range after his initial attempt came back off a post. Liverpool were a long way from their best – Virgil van Dijk wasted their best chance – and remain without an away league win this season.

Forest could have won by a more handsome margin, with Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort deflected over before substitute Brennan Johnson was denied by Liverpool keeper Alisson.

There were jubilant scenes on and off the pitch at the final whistle as Forest enjoyed their best day since returning to the top flight this season after a 23- year absence.

Forest have endured a difficult start to their first season back in the Premier League, but this was a day to remember as they thoroughly deserved their victory over a flat Liverpool. Given Forest slumped to the bottom of the table on Thursday with Leicester’s win over Leeds, boss Steve Cooper will hope this is a season-changing win.

Forest took the game to Liverpool from the first whistle and, by the time referee Paul Tierney blew for full-time, they had run themselves into the ground. They have got into a habit of conceding leads this season – most notably when they led Bournemouth 2-0 only to lose 3-2 – but survived some frantic late Liverpool pressure to secure a famous win.

