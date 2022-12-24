Awori Day Cultural Festival 2022 opens floodgate to emerging destination

It was a promise made and delivered to the delight of the Awori people and everyone, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had pledged the support of the state government to the hosting of the first ever Awori Day Cultural Festival not only kept the promise by mobilising the state’s apparatuses towards the success of the event but was himself present at the event.

For the record, Awori Day Cultural Festival is of the tourism offerings of Awori 2030 Tourism Destination Development Plan, which seeks the nurturing, sustainability and global awareness of Awori tourism products. Prince Femi Fadina, who is the chairman of Awori Tourism had unveiled a 10 year Awori Strategic Tourism Development Master Plan, Vision 2030, to a cross section of stakeholders way back in 2020 in bid to developing Awori land into an emerging tourist destination One of the Awori tourism products designed to unlock the economic viability of Awori tourism and its unifying value for all Awori sons and daughters globally was the birthing of the iconic Awori Day Cultural Festival on December 11.

To lend official support to the festival as did Sanwo-Olu, was the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by the state Deputy Governor, Mrs. Naimot Salako-Oyedele. Support was also given by business moguls and high profile personalities of Awori extraction, who attended the festival in their numbers. It was an enthralling and colourful presentation of a unique cultural heritage ranging from dance, music, masquerade, costume to theatrics of the Awori people across Lagos, South west and other parts of the country as well as the Diaspora.

For many, especially the organisers of the event, the successful hosting of the inaugural festival has opened the floodgate to the development and promotion of the cultural beauty of the Aworis as an emerging destination in Nigeria. This is because it holds a lot of promise and the people have through the festival shown their determination to create a tourist product that would attract all to its offerings.

A distinct destination that the people dream and hope would showcase to the world and visitors the enclaves and unique cultural heritage and economy that the Aworis boast of. The brain behind the quest for Destination Awori, Fadina, whose vision has birthed the festival, with the support of the people, particularly the traditional rulers of the various Awori communities, is a thoroughbred tourism expert; a man of many parts and former Deputy President of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and presently Chairman of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) South West; Board member, Trade Promotion Board of the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The one-day cultural festival, which held at the Police College, Ikeja ground was a blockbuster event that had all the trappings of a rich and encompassing cultural orchestra of some sorts that held the people not only entertained but spellbound all through the day.

The stage décor was unique and attractive, with Zmirage Multimedia Nigeria, known for its technical prowess in the areas of set lightening and sounds, turning the stage and entire arena into a kaleidoscopic theatre. A vast, rich and colourful display of all sorts by the different Awori groups were what the people were treated to. Some of these troupes include Gelede, Egungun, Aje, Woro, Efe and Ewi. Even the rich cuisine of the people was on showcase as people were treated to enticing and rare culinary bouquet. Added to all the theatrical elements was the make-up of the people themselves, who adorned themselves in attractive and colourful traditional regalia of various styles that changed dramatically the setting and celebrative mood of the day as anywhere one turned, one, was greeted with enchanting and suffusing attires of many colours. Addressing the gathering, one of the team members of the organising committee, the National President of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Asiwaju Muhammed Ajibola Olagbaye, noted that Awori Day Cultural Festival 2022 was a dream come through as they have longed for such a day. He said it was a fulfilling and glorious day to finally gather to witness the making of history because it marked a new beginning in the life of the people of Awori and generation unborn.

According to him, the event; “represents our discovery; a new beginning; a paradigm shift in emotional, psychological, social and moral restitution going forward. In this, our being would further manifest for greater tomorrow in stronger affinity.’’ He went down memory lane, noting that the festival has taken over 20 years in the works. That it was finally birthed this year, he said is due to the persistence of the promoters, particularly Fadina, who he said gave it all the push by mobilising the people and all available resources towards the successful hosting of the festival. Fadina in his remarks paid tribute to the founding fathers of Awori in all parts of Awori land in Lagos and Ogun states for their efforts and doggedness towards the sustenance of Awori Nation and ensuring the voices of the people are not suppressed but heard.

The Awori Tourism Chairman also emphasised the imperative of promoting domestic tourism, noting that the Awori Day Cultural Festival, is a product to be deployed towards promoting domestic tourism. He also added that tourism and development of the local economy are at the core of the festival. To ensure a successful and enduring tourism economy, he called for effective collaboration with credible destination consultants and other stakeholders in the tourism value chain as well as with the public sector to ensure the effective delivery of the huge promise and prospects of tourism.

While speaking on the challenges, he stated that the journey was challenging but worth it in the end, this is as he paid tribute to all those who supported the event especially the Lagos State government and Sanwu-Olu, whom he noted is also an Awori. He stated that; “We must appreciate our financial sponsors from the private and public sectors. Our thanks is also due to notable individuals and stakeholders, most especially the Lagos State government for believing in the festival which really showcased our rich culture, heritage and traditions through poetry, dance and music.

“No doubt, we are even more motivated in our service to humanity in general and uplifting Aworis in particular around the globe.’’ While congratulating all Aworis in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states respectively, he enjoined them to continue to forge ahead, and united in order to build a strong and progressive Awori Nation, noting that the colourful event was not conceived this year, but 20 years ago.

Prince Kitan Fadina, who is the Chairman of Kitigbe online, acknowledged both Lagos and Ogun state governments for making the festival a success. He also recognised what he called the creative wizardry of Fadina, who conceived the idea of the festival in collaboration with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria, to deliver a sound tourism product. Kitan Fadina is the first son of Fadina. Both Sanwo-Olu and Abiodun in their respective remarks commended the organisers of the event for their initiative, and the traditional rulers, and community leaders for upholding their cultural heritage in their domains.

They also pledged their continued support towards entrenching the festival as a yearly event. The feasting and celebration climaxed with the presentation of awards of honour and recognition to some of the sons and daughters Awor Nation for their contributions and commitment to the progress of the people and their various communities.

