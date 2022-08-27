Awori Day Cultural Festival gathers speed with Sanwo–Olu’s support

Following the nod given for the staging of the first edition of Awori Day Cultural Festival by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwu-Olu, preparations for the festival, which is billed to hold between October 26 and 29 in Lagos, have gathered speed. This is even as the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, when playing host to the delegation from the festival’s Central Planning Committee, last week, gave full backing of the ministry to the festival, noting that with Sanwo-Olu endorsing the hosting of the festival by the state, the ministry will do all that are required for a successful hosting of the event.

The move to have the state government on board started last week when a powerful delegation of the Aworis visited Sanwo-Olu at the State House, Marina to pitch for the festival. The delegation consisted members of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Advisory Council for Awori Day Festival, the Central Planning Committee (CPC) and Awori Traditional Council. Some of the personalities that made up the powerful lobby team were; Chairman of Awori Day Advisory Committee, Asiwaju Michael Olawale Cole; Chairman of Awori Central Planning Committee (CPC) for Awori Day Cultural Festival 2022, Prince Femi Adetunji Fadina; Osolo of Isolo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka; and Olota of Ota, Oba (Prof.) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege. Cole in his pitch at the occasion, impressed on the governor the importance of the festival and why the state government should be part of the festival, which according to him, is to celebrate the Aworis, a notable race of the Yorubas, noting that majority of Aworis are domiciled in Lagos State.

While Fadina in his presentation gave details of the debuting festival, disclosing that aside celebrating the Aworis, it is to explore the cultural tourism of the state and add value to its economy as well as its tourism offerings, as it will be an annual festival in the tourism calendar of the state. The Olota of Ota, Oba Obalanlege, noted that the festival as purposed, would greatly impact both the tourism and economic planes of the state as well as improve the socio-cultural and political engagement of the people, stressing further that it is a unification platform not just for the Aworis alone but for all the ethnic and cultural groups across the state and south west.

Sanwo-Olu, impressed with the presentations of the people, commended the team for the vision embedded in the festival. While fully endorsing the festival, as he assured them of the active participation of the state government in the staging of the festival as a state event. Declaring that he is part of the Aworis, he recalled in a euphoric manner, his growing up days among the Aworis, as he noted that; ‘‘I see this project as one of my own and a homecoming because I am part and parcel of Awori since my childhood. I grown up within Awori community, I grew up with the Fadinas in Ota and I still look forward to attending another Egungun Festival in Ota.

‘‘So this Awori Day Cultural Festival belongs to all of us and we must give it all it takes to be a reality.’’ Following this, he said that the state government would fully be represented in the planning and staging of the festival. To this end, he nominated two of his officials to be members of the planning committee, they are; Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Bolaji Robert and Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture to be the government, Femi Martins. Days after the visit to Sanwo-Olu and official endorsement of the festival by him in the bag, Fadina led the Central Planning Committee (CPC) members on a visit to Akinbile- Yusuf to apprise her of this development and seek her ministry’s commitment to the successful hosting of the festival as endorsed already by the state governor. Following the presentation by Fadina on the festival, the commissioner disclosed the readiness of the ministry to work in line with the endorsement and matching order from the state governor for the full participation of the state in hosting the festival. Akinbile-Yusuf noted that the preparation for the festival has already commenced as the state government is fully committed to its staging, and would put necessary machinery in place to ensure that the festival is successful and achieve its aim of boosting the cultural tourism and economy of the state as well as unify the Aworis. Some of the events outlined for the festival include; Football competition, beauty pageant, youth oratory contest, cultural displays, arts exhibition, dance and music.

