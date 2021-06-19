Awori indigenes support LASU on building 300 seater lecture theatre

Prominent sons and daughters of Awori land in Lagos State, under the aegis of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), yesterday unveiled ongoing plans to erect a Legacy Project, a 300- seater Lecture Theatre, estimated at N100million for the Lagos State University (LASU). Speaking on the plan to execute the project, Chair man of the association, Asiwaju Muhammed Ajibola Olagbaye, said that it was an idea conceived by the tripartite of Awori Obas Forum, Awori LASU Forum and Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria, in recognition of the giant strides being made by the immediate past Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lanre Adigun Fagbohungbe (SAN), who was the first Awori to be appointed the vice- chancellor of the institution. He said: “As a result of the unity of purpose and unanimous decision on this project, a 300-seater Lecture Theatre estimated at N100million was agreed to be embarked upon as our contribution not only in support of Lagos State government physical infrastructural support to LASU but in appreciation of the impressive turn- around and unparalleled socio- economic and academic progress recorded during the tenure of Prof. Fagbohun (SAN), Prince of Akesan Kingdom. “We are all witnesses to the new face of LASU, the overwhelming accolades from within and outside the country and the national and international ratings which adjudged LASU, the best University in Nigeria. Prof. Fagbohun indeed is a pride to Awori.” According to him, the seven Awori indigenes honoured included: Senator Ayo Otegbola, Asiwaju (Dr.) Michael Olawale- Cole (CON, MFR), former Deputy Governors, Lagos State, Princess Victoria Adejoke Orelope- Adefulure and Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan (OFR), Senator Akin Odunsi, Senator Gbolahan Dada and Mr. Ayodeji Gbeleyi were honoured with Distinguished Leadership/Service Award, Olagbaye recalled that the plan to make a legacy contribution to LASU was an idea separately but simultaneously conceived in 2019.
