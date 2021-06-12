Awori Tourism Board signs MoU with NIHOTOUR on tourism training institute

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, has highlighted the key role continuous training and upgrade of personnel play in delivering quality service in hospitality business. Kangiwa, who was represented by the institute’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Ahmed Mohammed Sule, made this known at the certificate award ceremony for personnel of Bristol Palace Hotel trained at the Bagauda, Kano Campus of the institute and the conferment of the Fellowship of the institute event held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA on the Chairman of the hotel, Senator Mohammed Ibrahim Ida. The DG noted that no matter the size and beauty of an hospitality outfit, without quality service delivery by its personnel, the outfit will not last in business as customers will not make repeat visit or encourage others to come due to it poor services. stressing that training is key for all hospitality industry operators to stay in business and continue to prosper in the most sustainable manner.

The Director General noted that NIHOTOUR has delivered to staff of Bristol Palace Hotel well packaged training modules of international standards by its highly competent Instructors and Trainers, and has no doubt that the trainees benefitted a lot from the exercise with a strong indications that the outcome of the training will be highly beneficial as it is expected of the trainees to put in their very best from the knowledge and skills they acquired to make Bristol Palace Hotel a unique hospitality outfit not only in Nigeria but globally.

Speaking at the occasion, the General Manager of Bristol Palace Hotel, Mr. Paul… noted with excitement the general outlook of the trained staff whom he said are better prepared more than ever before to put in their very best in offering quality services to guests of the hotel. Mr. Paul who received the certificate of Fellowship of the Institute on behalf of the Chairman, Senator Ida, expressed his happiness to NIHOTOUR for offering staff of the hotel with such worthy hospitality operational knowledge and skills that now placed the hotel in the best position to offer services of international stamdards and in line with global best practices, saying the Chairman has accepted the Fellowship of the Institute conferred on him with all sense of humility and gratitude which will spur him to do more in raising the bar of Travel-Tourism and Hospitality education in the country.

Over 45 staff of the hotel who went through the rigours of training in various categories of hotel management were in attendance to receive their certificates as well as a representation from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) who stated their commitment in ensuring human capacity development of personnel in all facets of industrial and entrepreneurial skills and in collaboration with NIHOTOUR in the areas of Tourism and Hospitality.

