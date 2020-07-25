Awori Tourism decries impact of poor road network on its business

Awori Tourism, which is headed by the Chairman of the Ado/Ota Local Government Council Tourism Committee, Prince Femi Adetunji Fadina, who is also the CEO of Dinat Consulting Incorporation, a destination management outfit, has left no one in doubt of its rich and vast tourism troves. Its determination to also develop, promote and market them, as articulated in its tourism agenda of 2030 is also commendable. However, achieving its goal of making tourism the leader of the local government and the state, Ogun State, economy, is fast becoming a mirage.

This is due to the inability to access many of its tourist attractions and even move freely to conduct tourism related business as a result of the poor state of the roads in the community and the state. This state of affair was decried by Fadina as he called on the three ties of government to urgently address the poor road infrastructure in the community and the state, otherwise, achieving a tour-i s m economy of their dream may be a pipe dream. According to him, accessibility is imperative to tourism promotion not just in its Ado/Ota community alone but in Nigeria in general:

‘‘As such, a good transportation network is imperative for promoting tourism in Nigeria. Although Nigeria has expansive road networks, they are in very poor condition because of the extent of damage and lack of maintenance and are mostly not motor vehicle conducive.

‘‘These impediments affect tourism in Nigeria, consequently impacting on the country’s growth and development. We charged the government to urgently look at the poor road quality in our state and Nigeria as an impediment to tourism growth in Nigeria. ‘‘Unfortunately, the road infrastructure and facilities are poor and this impacts the growth and development of the tourism sector in Nigeria.

This is a serious dilemma and huge impediment.’’ Pained by this development, he outlined some of the roads that need quick fix in order to restore confidence in the failing tourism economy of the people, even as he lamented the fact that COVID -19 has not helped matter as tour-ism activities in the locality and state have been on a standstill. These roads include: Abeokuta Expressway from the Lagos/Ota gateway axis, which he described as death trap and home to hoodlums and armed robbers who attack and rob the people daily on the route; Awolowo Road, where the second storey building in Nigeria is located; Idiroko road from Sango to Atan. Ilo Iwela road, Joju road, the road leading to Ijamido River, which he said has cut so deep like koto ajala and all the feeder roads in the locality. He said they all need urgent attention from the government. Adding that: ‘‘The absence or lack of basic infrastructure such as good roads, would make the tour in any destination to be unsafe and uninteresting and as such tourists would experience a failure to receive quality tourism services as required by their distinctive needs and wants.’’

Rich and vast tourist attractions

Despite this impediment, Fadina said Ogun State tourist attractions are very unique and diversified, beckoning on tourists from within and outside the country to visit the state to experience the best of its offers, as he gave a graphic narrative of some of its offers. ‘‘From Ota, the gate city of the Gateway State, through the inner towns, cities and communities in Ogun State is endowed with a rich limitless bounty of nature’s goodness for tourists to savour. Ogun is one state in Nigeria that has a complete tourism product for the enjoyment of travellers irrespective of their social bracket,’’ said Fadina. He further pitched thus: ‘‘As you go about the purpose of your visit to our land, let me encourage you to make sure you enjoy the ravaging tourist destinations on offer everywhere you turn in Ogun State.

‘‘From Ota, the cradle of Egungun and the home of Bishop Ajayi Crowther from where the bible was translated into Yoruba language to Ososa, the home of the father of Nigerian theatre, Chief Hubert Ogunde, to Ake, the homestead of Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka in Ake, through the Ojude Oba Cultural Festival in Ijebu Ode and our various kingship and traditional institutions, some of which date as far back as 1621, to our breath taking topography and the rustic rural settlements that constitute a significant part of our communities. ‘‘Remember there is only one adire fabric in the world. There is only one Imeko in the world. There is only one Ososa in the world. There is only one Ijegba in the world. There is only one Olumo Rock in the world. There is only one birth place of Fela Anikulapo-kuti in the world. There is only one burial site of the Queen of Sheba in the world. There is indeed only one cradle of Egungun in the world. ‘‘All these unique sites and expressions are domiciled here in our land. Here in our state; here in Ogun.

How will your visit be complete without experiencing these? ‘‘While you are it, be sure to taste our cuisine and listen to some pristine live music played at the various centres, pubs and clubs that dot our cities. And if you are a golfer, you may want to tee – off at the only golf course in the world where you see the entire 18 holes from a single point.

Like this: Like Loading...