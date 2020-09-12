Awori Tourism set to celebrate Cultural Day

In line with its mandate of preserving, developing and promoting its cultural heritage and tourism assets, AworiTourism, said it is set to institutionalise the celebration of Awori Cultural Day. This development was made known by the head of Awori Tourism, Prince Oluwafemi Fadina when he led members of the group to visit the President of Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Chief Ajigbola Olagbaye. Fadina said this became necessary as the group seeks to propagate its vast and rich cultural heritage. Olagbaye, who welcomed this initiative as a laudable one said that there exist over 200 settlements of the Awori’s both in Lagos and Ogun states. This, he said is an indication of who the Awori’s are blessed with rich cultural heritage.

‘‘The Awori’s has different Cultural Day celebrations like Awori Day, Igbesa Day, Iganmode Day and Alamuwa Day. These cultural days should be brought back for celebration in other to promote all it rich cultural heritage and not to raise funds only” said Olagbaye. Fadina pledged the commitment of Awori Tourism to this noble ideal and the unification of the people across the various states and settlements into one big family.

This is even as he said that: ‘‘Awori Tourism is seeking for collaboration with AWAN in promoting our strong cultural heritage locally and globally. Awori Tourism is an organisation that is structured to promote tourism and out to set a pace for others to follow by sensitising all the indigenes both in Lagos and Ogun state to showcase their culture and tourist sites for attractions and thereby generating wealth.’’

