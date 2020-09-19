Travel & Tourism

Awori Tourism set to host youth tourism on Sept 30

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Awori Tourism is set to host Youth Tourism Conference in partnership Ogun and Ekiti state governments, with focus on: Standardisation in the tourism and hospitality industry. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Awori Tourism Board, Prince Femi Fadina, the webinar conference, which is billed to hold on September 30, is to be hosted by Awori Tourism Board. Some of the speakers listed for the occasion include: include Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Taiwo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre and the Chairman of National Mirror Committee on Tourism and Related Services, Nigeria under the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mrs. Chika Balogun. Awori Tourism is an organisation that is structured to promote tourism and set the pace for others to follow by sensitising all its indigenes in Lagos and Ogun states to showcase their culture and tourist attractions so as to generate wealth.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian unfolds new terminal with bio safety measures

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines Group has announced the successful completion of a new passenger terminal at its Addis Ababa Bole International Airport hub, with emphasis on Bio Security and Bio Safety measures. The new terminal has check-in hall with 60 check-in counters, 30 self-check-in kiosks, 10 self-bag drop/SBD/, 16 immigration counters with more e-gate provisions, 16 central […]
Travel & Tourism

African Tourism Board offers assistance to Mauritius

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

African Tourism Board (ATB) has expressed grave concern over the environmental crisis that Mauritius is going through following the unprecedented incident of a disastrous oil-spill, coming on the heels of the COVID-19 that the country is fighting to keep at bay. It, has however, offered support for the country, saying that ATB is ready to […]
Travel & Tourism

Radisson Hotel Group to add 10 hotels annually to its Africa portfolio, Rankoussi

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ramsay Rankoussi, who recently was appointed as the head of development, Africa region by Radisson Hotel Group spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his plans for expanding the group’s presence in the region Attraction for Radisson Hotel Group Ramsay Rankoussi, with over a decade experience as an hotelier in Africa and Middle East market, joined […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: