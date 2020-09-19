Awori Tourism set to host youth tourism on Sept 30

Awori Tourism is set to host Youth Tourism Conference in partnership Ogun and Ekiti state governments, with focus on: Standardisation in the tourism and hospitality industry. According to the Chief Executive Officer of Awori Tourism Board, Prince Femi Fadina, the webinar conference, which is billed to hold on September 30, is to be hosted by Awori Tourism Board. Some of the speakers listed for the occasion include: include Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Oluwatoyin Emmanuel Taiwo, the Senior Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Tourism, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre and the Chairman of National Mirror Committee on Tourism and Related Services, Nigeria under the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mrs. Chika Balogun. Awori Tourism is an organisation that is structured to promote tourism and set the pace for others to follow by sensitising all its indigenes in Lagos and Ogun states to showcase their culture and tourist attractions so as to generate wealth.
