Awo’s name can open, close some doors –Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo is one of the charismatic young men, whose personalities kept Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ audience glued to their television screens. Unlike what many believe that the ‘Awolowo’ name opens doors for the charming actor, Seyi thinks otherwise. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, the BBNaija star, who is also the son of the late chairman of African Newspapers Limited, Oluwole Awolowo, speaks about his career, family, growing up and youths’ participation in the forthcoming general elections

How has life been after the Big Brother House?

I will say I am grateful to God because it has been fantastic. There have been more opportunities and open doors.

Can you say the show actually gave you a platform to ride on?

Yes, it did because it put me on a lot of people’s faces and offices. It put me in a lot of places that made my talent recognizable to a lot of people.

Immediately after the show, we were thinking of seeing more of you in the movie industry. What is actually going on?

I’m still in the movie industry.

It is just a gradual process. You can’t just bring a novice straight into things because I am not going to regard myself as a professional. I am an amateur. I’m a newbie. I literally just started before I went into the Big Brother house.

So, I don’t expect them to start using me because I participated in the show. They have to know what they want and what they expect from me. I am happy the build-up has started a bit more.

I have starred in some movies like ‘Hey You’, ‘Baba Benji’, and ‘Intonation of Fuss’. I believe everything is just a gradual process.

Are you saying the scripts have started coming in?

They are, little by little. I am doing more jobs that people can recognize, and they see I am doing a good job and hopefully, I have got to work with more people, so as to prove my talent.

In this short time, do you have any cause to reject any script?

There are a few times which I had to.

What was the reason?

Some giving me characters that I don’t really believe in, and at times, some storylines that I don’t like personally.

The Big Brother show seems to get better year-in-year-out. What exactly are you expecting from this season? I’m expecting everything that I went through and more. I am sure there is going to be a whole lot more.

As at the time we were in the House, there was no COVID and restrictions. We had a lot of engagements. The last two shows didn’t have exactly that.

Some people felt they are bit odd and I am sure this next one will be quite intriguing because DSTV likes pushing the limits.

If you were to advise the incoming housemates, what is the best advice you would give them?

I would tell them to be themselves at any point in time because that is when it is easier for one to get his own strategy out.

According to your own personal strategy, it is easy to flow more effortlessly. If you act as somebody that you are not, you w i l l never know when you lose track of the time of yourself.

During your time in the House, was there any particular strategy you went into the House with?

I just went with the mindset that I have to win. I went to put myself out there in the right spaces. I didn’t have any strategy. I was just myself.

I am a fun-loving guy that can associate with anybody. I also tried to use it as a learning curve for myself to be able to find out on how I can be around multiple people of different calibre, authorities, and personalities. It also helped me grow in that direction. I knew myself as someone that has a short fuse before I went to the House, and on coming out, I realized I have to practise more patience. It also depends on the mindset of whoever is going into the House.

At that time, was there any point you felt you could go for the big prize? I was focused on the big prize from the beginning, especially, when I was taken out and brought into the House again.

That euphoria was different. That is when I knew I was meant to be there. There’s this saying about the Awolowo family.

Do you think the name has helped you because, before the Big Brother show, not many knew Seyi to be from the Awolowo family. Has that name actually propelled you to success?

I was prepared for it from growing up.

We are more conservative than people realise. To a certain degree, it is a doubleedged sword.

As much as a lot of people say they like it, some also don’t. Some will want to favour the name, some will not want to favour. Some people will see that name in the light, while some others see it in the dark.

We would say it has helped but a little bit of hindrances has come with it too. This is the reason we are allowed to overcome struggles and be a better version o f myself every day. That is one of the contributory factors to my growth.

Do you think the Nigeria Entertainment Industry is growing?

We are growing very much. Music came and blew through the roof. The movie industry is also picking up immensely.

We have a whole lot of fantastic movies coming up in the next couple of months like ‘Hey You’, ‘Brotherhood’ among others.

There are a lot of good movies that are coming up and we are starting to put so many efforts into our movies now and we can see growth; the industry is growing. What is not growing in the industry like any other thing in the country is the paychecks.

It will be beautiful if that can improve. Let’s go down memory lane.

Can you take us back to some of the pranks you played that landed you into trouble?

When I was in primary school, I lied to my teacher that I got kidnapped because I didn’t do my assignment. I ran away from school, hid in a place, and later told them that I entered a ‘one chance’ bus.

Are there any books you have read that helped in shaping you?

I have read quite a lot but I have not been reading for a while now. My father made sure I read a number of encyclopedias growing up. If you know about Sopolu Library.

You would understand the type of encyclopedia I was talking about. I learnt about my grandfather’s journals. We read a lot of books generally in our family compound in Ogun State. I have also read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation and there is a book I read, which made me understand the power of high possessed human beings.

Talking about reading the Bible, how religious are you?

I am not so religious as I am spiritual. This current dispensation has made it seems that religion is a profitable business and not the actual way to spirituality. You have been in the industry.

Do you see yourself being a producer one day or do you just want to be an actor?

That is the eventual plan. I want to gather as much experience as an actor over time and going into production.

Do you think you can also act in the Yoruba movie industry?

I am a Yoruba man. The problem is that my Yoruba is not that fluent. When we were in school, we were forbidden to speak in the Yoruba language in which anybody who flaunted the order would pay N5. I am trying to brush up and funkify my Yoruba so that I will be able to penetrate into any movie circle.

Let’s talk about the movement towards the 2023 general election.

They say the youth are the leaders of tomorrow but looking at the whole scenario, do you think the youth have a chance?

From what I can see now, it seems we are making the right moves and noises for this election. Hopefully, this doesn’t provoke the power-hungry politicians to deploy violence because growing up, we had a wrong notion of who politicians are.

We were advised to stay off politics because of the bad eggs among them. I am sure that is one of the reasons my generation just wants to live their lives without being hurt.

Now, everybody is actively getting involved because we are all here. I hope everything works out the way we anticipate it should.

But the youth are not involved, like going into political offices. What do you think about this?

I think it is about to start from now. I am hearing mandates from different pressure groups demanding at least 40 per cent inclusion of youths into their cabinets and workforces. I think this coming election will be a determinant for that come 2023.

What are your hobbies and how do you relax?

In recent times, I sleep a lot because the stress in this country is different. I enjoy playing ball, painting, video games, and having good conversations with open-minded friends.

What is your philosophy?

Happiness is free, happiness is everywhere, and happiness is key to success. Being yourself gives you true happiness.

A word of advice to your fans and youths…

Be yourself.

Speak up in times of despair, depression, or downtime. Never forget who you are. Being you is the best thing that can ever happen to you.

Don’t use another person’s time to work with. Use your time to excel at what you do best.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...