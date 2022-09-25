Awosika, Oyemade, others stir women on fulfilling divine mandate

Like the biblical Deborah, women have been enjoined to rise, shine, take charge and fulfill God’s purpose for their lives. The charge came at the ‘Women for Change Global Conference 2022’ organised by the House of Freedom founded by Pastor Tony Rapu.

Speaking on the second day of the three-day programme tagged ‘Deborah’ which concludes today, September 25, Pastor Ibukun Awosika, member of Binance Global Advisory Board, said women should remain humble and seek to please God at all times.

The former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, said it was time for Christian women in particular to trust wholly in God even when they seem not to understand the journey God is taking them through.

Also, Awosika who asserted that God’s blessings were not gender selective, asked women to shun hypocrisy, never compromise their faith, pray and be prepared for promotions as opportunities could come earlier than expected.

She partly stated: “You can move the hands of God by your walk with him…Just a willing vessel is what God needs. Everything he did in the life of Deborah, he will do more but are you willing and obedient? “…Do not allow the success of yesterday to hinder you from the victory of tomorrow.

God needs you to be humble, obedient, submissive and faithful.” Pastor Toyin Poju Oyemade on her part asked women to ensure they occupy their priesthood office by keeping their prayer altars burning, steering clear of ungodly music, indecent dressing and other acts that contradicts the scripture.

Beckoning on women to take spiritual stand against depression, she further said, “What is going on in your secret place as a woman? What is keeping you from arising? Arising means different things for different people.

You need to occupy the priesthood office. “… Check the songs you listen and dance to, check your friends. You must be burning, God wants a burning church.” Pastor Nkoyo Rapu, wife of Pastor Tony called on women to “roll up their sleeves and be at the battlefield.” On the challenges faced by women in the society, she asked they seek help from the right quarters as well see purpose in their pains.

In addition, Prophetess Fanny Ekpekurede urged women to love themselves and support one another’s success.

