AWS opens Lagos office, increases commitment to Africa

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, has announced the opening of its first office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The new Lagos office is part of AWS’s support for the growing number of customers and partners in Nigeria. The office will support organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, and public sector agencies as they make the transition to AWS Cloud.

By opening a Lagos office, AWS can better address theincrease in customer and partner adoption of AWS services in Nigeria. With a local presence, AWS will support new and existing customers looking to use AWSproducts and services to innovate, lower their information technology (IT) costs, and grow their organizations in the cloud.

“We are excited to open our first AWS office in Nigeria. Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation,” said Amrote Abdella regional Manager of Sub -Saharan Africa at AWS.

“We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit and helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation as theydeliver innovative new products and services to the Nigerian community.”

The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy welcomes the opening of the new AWS office in Lagos. Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy said, “The Service Infrastructure Pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) emphasizes the importance of digital platforms in the development of a robust digital economy. The programs of Amazon Web Services support the development of such platforms and we look forward to partnering with AWS to accelerate the implementation of NDEPS”

The new Lagos office is AWS’s latest investment in Africa. Teams of AWS account managers, partner managers, solutions architects, and other roles support Nigerian customers, running everything from development and test environments to big data analytics;mobile, web, and social apps; enterprise business applications; Internet of Things (IoT); and mission critical workloads. AWS counts some of Nigeria’s fastest-growing and best-known startups and businesses as customers, including SeamlessHR, Yellow Card, BFree,Bankly, and public sector organizations.

AWS also actively supports Nigeria startups and the community with programs like AWS Activate and AWS educational programs like AWS Academy, AWS Educate and AWS re/Start.

AWS Activate provides startups with the resources they need to get started on AWS, including up to $100,000 in AWS credits, training, support, and contact with incubators, accelerators, and venture capital firms. AWS Academy helps university students and educators develop knowledge and skills about AWS Cloud computing, to accelerate cloud-related learning.

AWS Academy member institutions in Nigeria include the University of Benin, University of Jos, and Igbinedion University. AWS re/Start is a 12-week, in-person, skills-based training program that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing, to help prepare individuals for entry-level cloud positions. AWS re/Start in Nigeria has expanded the program to three locations—Lagos, Edo, and Benue.

In Benue state, AWS Partner, New Vision Institute Technology, recently opened a campus hosting over 100 AWS re/Start learners in Otukpo, Nigeria, a remote rural community.

AWS also has a vibrant user group in Lagos, with hundreds of members that organize local meetups for developers to network and share best practices andknowledge. To join the AWS Nigeria user group, visit the AWS User Group page.

 

