AXA-Mansard reports N2.15bn PAT in HY’21

AXA-Mansard Insurance Plc has posted a profit after tax of N2.148 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2021 as against N3.191 billion in 2020, representing a drop of 32.68 per cent.

 

Profit before tax was down by 28.15 per cent from N4.401 billion in 2020 to N3.162 billion in 2021. However, the company’s gross written premium grew by 21.73 per cent to N37.181 billion as against N30.543 billion in 2020.

 

Claims expenses stood at N12.300 billion during the period under review, from N10.245 billion in 2020. AXA Mansard Insurance recently announced its divestment from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pension Limited, after agreeing to sell its stake to Eustacia Limited, a member of the Verod Group.

 

This is part of the insurance firm’s plan to focus on and grow its insurance businesses across all parts of the country.

 

This was disclosed in a notification that was sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 8, 2020, by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and signed by its Company Secretary, Mrs Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi. AXA Mansard Insurance disclosed that Eustacia Limited was selected as the preferred bidder, after the completion of a bid process.

 

AXA Mansard along with the minority shareholder agreed to sell the entire issued ordinary share capital of AXA Mansard Pensions comprising of 60 per cent shareholding (2,067,672,000 shares) held by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and 40% shareholding (1,378,448,000 shares) held by the minority shareholder.

 

 

The statement from AXA Mansard Insurance reads: ‘’AXA Mansard Insurance Plc announces the divestment from its subsidiary, AXA Mansard Pensions Limited.

 

After obtaining the Shareholder’s approval at the Company’s Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on the 13th of February 2020, the company commenced the process of divestment by appointing Messer Rand Merchant Bank as the Financial Advisers while Aluko & Oyebode acted as the Legal Advisers on the transaction.

 

‘’Upon completion of a bid process, Eustacia Limited (a member of the Verod Group) was selected as the preferred bidder.

 

The Company along with the minority Shareholder entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Eustacia Limited to divest the entire issued ordinary share capital of AXA Mansard Pensions comprising of 60 per cent shareholding (2,067,672,000 shares) held by AXA Mansard Insurance Plc and 40 per cent shareholding (1,378,448,000 shares) held by the minority shareholder.’’

