Ay.com unveils Pass Me Your Love refix with Peruzzi and new label deal

Ayoola Johnson popularly known as AY.COM is no stranger to the African music scene. His debut single Pass Me Your Love was released in 2008 and was such a massive hit that it took him on tours to different cities like London, Malaysia, New York, Paris, Sweden to name a few.

In 2021, He announced a refix of his evergreen hit song featuring one of Nigeria’s finests, Peruzzi- the DMW huncho as well as a record label deal with TNKAY Music Worldwide. The video of the collaboration was shot by Unlimited LA and is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos and had in attendance his record label executives, the media, celebrities and much more.

At the Question & Answer session, the artiste discussed the plan with his return to the music industry extensively. As he revealed in a recent interview with Sidomex Entertainment, Ay.com reiterated that he never really left music but only had to focus on his family and watch his kids grow. He believes he is a fulfilled man now and is confident that would reflect in the happiness and joy his music will bring to people.

AY.COM is a multi talented singer, songwriter and poet who believes that true art is a mirror of life. After teaming up with Peruzzi for Pass Me Your Love (the refix), he revealed that he has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon. The veteran act also performed a number of his unreleased songs to the applause of the guests and members of the press.

Like this: Like Loading...