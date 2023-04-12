AY Declared His Senior Colleague,Basketmouth, His Guy

Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known stage name as AY, once again made headlines over his beef with Basketmouth after he shaded his senior colleague at his show.

AY held his yearly AY Live concert in London on Sunday,April 9th,.He was seen on stage in a viral video on social media making the rounds as he performed on stage.

The stand up comedian made a funny jokes to imitate Portable,after which he starts to sing Spyro and Tiwa Savage’s hit song, ‘Who is your guy’

Ayo Makun changed the lyrics of the song as he dedicated it to Basketmouth, as he declared his senior colleague, Basketmouth his guy.

Watch video below 👇