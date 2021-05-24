Ayade: A defection foretold

Cross River PDP: What next after Ayade?

CLEMENT JAMES reports on the political intrigues that culminated in last week’s defection of the governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

There is no doubt that Governor Ben Ayade’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not come to many Nigerians as a surprise. Since last year, there have been speculations that the Cross River State governor will dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through which was elected.

Ayade was elected twice in 2015 and 2019 as governor on the ticket of the PDP. He had earlier been elected on the party’s platform as the senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District. The speculation over his defection gained so much ground last year to the extent that many people had expected that he would jump ship then.

It all began soon after the 2019 election, when some members of the National Assembly of Cross River extraction felt sidelined. The issue lingered until, when the PDP ward executive list generated so much angst between the National Assembly members and the governor. A week after the party’s ward congress, the local government congress was held and again, it generated so much hue among the two contending factions.

While Ayade was accused of going solo and not carrying stakeholders of the PDP along, the governor, on his part, accused the National Assembly members of attempting to disrobe him as the leader of the party in the state.

Unfortunately for the governor, the National Assembly members were smarter and were able to put more of their supporters in both the ward and local government lists, which the governor protested up to the national leadership of the PDP in Abuja.

At Abuja, the lists were ratified and the governor’s effort to upturn them was futile. What ensued was the journey to the courts. The matter got up to the Supreme Court, which gave victory to the National Assembly members. All attempts to convince the national leadership of the party that as the governor, he was supposed to be leader of the party failed.

Thereafter, the battle for the state executive of the party began, leading to the present state where there is no substantive chairman or executive members of the PDP in the state. Currently, Edim Inok Edim, who has been the state chairman of the party since Ayade came in, holds the position of “interim chairman.”

His tenure elapsed last year, but because of the tango between the governor and the National Assembly members, he has remained in office being the governor’s man Friday. The crisis led to division in the party, with the governor heading one faction, while Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, the member representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency of the state, leading another faction.

Thus, going into the September 5, 2020 senatorial primary which held in Ogoja, both Jarigbe who was contesting for the vacant senatorial seat and Stephen Odey who was the governor’s candidate for the same primary, locked horns and both of them came out “victorious.”

The primary was conducted after Senator Rose Oko died in March last year. After the primary was conducted, the duo (Jarigbe and Odey) all claimed “victory” and they took their individual ‘victories” to the main senatorial bye-election which took place on December 5, last year.

Because of the various courts’ verdict which gave conflicting judgements on the issue, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not put any name against the party’s logo.

That left the electorate voting for the party and not for a candidate. The two contestants were to continue their cases in courts, leading to the Supreme Court verdict early this year.

But before the case went to the Appeal Court, a Federal High Court had purportedly given judgement in favour of Odey. Based on that judgment, INEC issued a Certificate of Return to him. Odey held this certificate tightly even after the Appeal Court gave judgement in favour of Jarigbe. Having lost at the Appeal Court, Odey went to the Supreme Court. The apex court gave judgement and refused to award cost.

Again, the two claimed victory and up till now, Odey is still in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly representing Cross River North Senatorial District of the state, while Jarigbe has been fighting tooth and nail to get the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to swear him in.

So far, Lawan is looking the other side. Irked by what he felt was the inability of the national leadership of the PDP to rescue the situation, Ayade threatened to leave the party for APC.

The threat was so strong that three PDP governors, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State visited the governor at various times in an attempt to persuade him to remain in the PDP. With Ayade’s defection, it has turned out that the efforts by PDP governors were ineffective, if not unproductive.

The last attempt to lure the governor away from defecting was two weeks before he actually declared for the APC. The governor raised suspicion about his intention, when he refused to attend recent PDP governors’ meetings held in Port Harcourt, Asaba and Ibadan.

Observers also had their reservation, if not suspicion, when Ayade on May 17 this year, two days to his defection, inaugurated fomerr Senate Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba as the chairman of the reconciliation committee for Ediba/Usumutong and Ebom/ Ebijakara crisis.

Those, who keenly watched Ayade’s dance on the fence for months are therefore not be surprised over his decision to dump the PDP, especially given the fact that the party’s structures have been taken from him.

But Ayade, who spoke during a ceremony at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Calabar, when he officially declared for the APC, said he dumped the PDP in order to align Cross River State with the ruling party at the centre for prosperous growth and development and to also join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari in building the nation.

His words: “Buhari’s commitment to the development of the country is commendable. It is obvious at this point that we need to join hands with him to build a nation that we all can be proud of.

“As a team, we want to work with Mr. President towards building a prosperous country that his succession process in 2023 will come without fear and hitches. If we as governors join hands with the President and agree on a way to govern this country, we will make progress.

“Having recognised the issue of our youths and unemployment, it is my responsibility as the leader of the party to do what I can to assist the President in the building process. We need to position Cross River at the centre of activities and on that note, I declare Cross River as an APC state.”

Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala-Buni, the Caretaker Chairman of APC, not only welcomed Ayade into the party’s fold but declared him leader of the party in the state.

“As from today, Ayade is the leader of APC in Cross River,’’ he said. As the APC celebrates its new catch, the PDP In a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it wished the governor well in his future endeavours.

The main opposition party, however, asked its members in the state to pull themselves together and ensure that PDP structures remained intact after the governor’s exit.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes the decamping of the Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade. Our party calls on all critical stakeholders and teeming members of our party in Cross River to immediately pull together and ensure that all structure of our party in the state remains intact.

“The PDP wishes Governor Ayade well in his new political sojourn as well as in his future endeavours.”

No doubt, the national leadership of the PDP tried to pull itself from the shock of Ayade’s defection, but one of its governor’s, Darius Ishaku of Taraba State described the defection as an “embarrassment” to the party Governor Ishaku, who spoke to State House Correspondents after he met with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, said: “I wouldn’t know precisely the governor’s thinking, because all of us are different, but we are greatly shocked and embarrassed that he will suddenly dump the party for APC.”

He wondered what prompted Ayade’s decision, given that all his counterparts in the PDP have acquitted themselves in their respective states, particularly in the areas of education, agriculture and infrastructure among others. His words: “All of us see PDP as an alternative to APC.

And all the PDP governors are doing very, very well in their respective states. And for him to leave for APC, I don’t know the details. But be that as it may, I believe that any democratic country must have an opposition, a viable opposition and opposition in itself is good for democracy. If you don’t have an opposition, then the government in powers can go astray.”

The Taraba State governor, however, dismissed insinuations that the party’s reconciliation committee had failed in its assignment, adding that the decision to leave the PDP was purely Ayade’s personal affair. He also dismissed suggestions that the move was a precursor for a planned mass defection by other members of the party to join the APC.

“Let me tell you, they (committee) have done a good job; a very good one. But it depends on the decision of an individual and what he actually hopes to gain. You may get the best of intentions somebody may not agree with you. And so that is the point that I think is more of the governor’s decision as it affects him, and nobody can hold brief for that.

“I don’t see that happening, and like I said, even his own was a shock to some of us. I don’t see that happening. And for Nigeria, we should hope for the opposition, a vibrant opposition that will help to put and maintain the system in going.

Democracy without opposition is not a democracy,” Ishaku said. The APC, on his part, likened the PDP to a ‘sinking ship’ following Ayade’s defection, adding that the governor’s decision to dump the PDP was wise and timely and that the main opposition party faced a solemn internal crisis.

“We commend the patriotic disposition and judgement that shaped Governor Ayade’s decision to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a better Nigeria as a member of the APC,” APC’s interim National Secretary, John Akpanudoedehe, said. He called on other governors and lawmakers to abandon the PDP, describing it as “sinking wreckage.”

“The APC is advising the other governors who are stranded in the sinking wreckage of the PDP to exercise the best option of abandoning that vessel.

“The APC is also urging members of the PDP in the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly, who are still hanging on to the sinking party to leave it for good and join the APC, which has been repositioned by the excellent leadership qualities of Governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC),” the APC scribe said.

In reference to Ayade’s perceived achievements as governor under his now former party, the APC said the governor has “always been an APC man at heart given the humane and progressive manner in which he managed the affairs of Cross River State.”

The ruling party accused the PDP of employing undemocratic means in the coordination of its internal affairs, adding that “it would continue to work in favour of the ruling party which would win more governors and legislators from the opposition party”.

While the battle of wits between the APC and PDP over the governor’s move is expected, some political analysts in the state are of the opinion that Ayade must dress properly because he is going to a party that has been in perpetual crisis in Cross River State.

During the 2019 elections, for instance, APC in the state went into the elections highly factionalized.

Again, Ayade’s name cropped up as a faction of the party accused him of sponsoring the other faction to derail its victory.

According to the analysts, now that the governor has not disappointed those who knew all along that his dance steps were moving towards the APC hall, he needs to recognize the fact that he will not walk into APC in the state without stepping on toes.

Already, the former chairman of the party in the state, John Ochala, has warned him not to bring his style of leadership into the party, “as APC is a progressive party.”

Ochala, who spoke to our correspondent while reacting to the defection of the governor said although any party would want to have a serving governor in its fold, “it is important for him to widely consult and listen to advice from members.” He added: “In APC, our constitution does not make provision for Co-Governor.

Our party is a progressive party and he must learn how to prioritize. Although we need super highway and deep sea port, we may not have money to execute such projects. “He must recognize that there have been people and must be able to consult with critical stakeholders.

He should discuss his programmes with these stakeholders, who will advise him on how to go about them. He can achieve a lot in the remaining two years if he does the right thing.’

The former APC state chairman said it was also important for the governor to move with speed as there was no more time for him to waste, nothing that what he couldn’t do before could be done if effective consultation and participation is allowed by the governor.

But given the avalanche of condemnation from a cross section of PDP diehards, it is difficult to say that Ayade will have up to 40 per cent loyalists move with him. Of course, many people will follow him in pretention, but towards the next election his influence will be clear.

This is the first time in the 22 years of the present democratic dispensation that a sitting governor in Cross River State will defect to another party. The fact that PDP has registered in the consciousness of many people in the state might make it difficult for so many people to move with him.

Besides, so many people in the state have high regard for former governor, Senator Liyel Imoke. The belief is that with Imoke still the leader of the party in the state, one needs to wait and see how Ayade will muzzle others into his new found political train.

