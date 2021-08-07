Ayade, AbdulRazaq back APC’s ward congresses

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor of Cross River State on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, has allayed the fears that the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship petition in Ondo state is against Buni’s caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to our correspondent in his office in Calabar, Ita said the majority judgment of the Supreme Court Justices gave credence to the fact that there was no legal threat to the committee. Answering question on whether governor Ben Ayade was on the side of the Yobe state governor and there were different legal opinions on the SC judgment, Ita said: “The majority judgment has been explained today (Thursday) that the congresses conducted by the Buni-led caretaker committee were not under any form of legal threat.

“The caretaker committee acted within law and there is no form of threat, given the majority judgment to it.” Also, Alhaji Bashiru Adigun, the Special Adviser to Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “There was no opposition to the Congress by any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state. “Even at the National level, what you have are mere opinions on the interpretations of the Supreme Court Judgment. The judgment is now clear with the Certified True Copy of the said Judgment by the Supreme court. There is nothing wrong in the appointment of Governor Buni as the Caretaker Chairman of the Party. The appointment is a temporary arrangement pending the National Convention of the Party.”

