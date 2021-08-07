News

Ayade, AbdulRazaq back APC’s ward congresses

Posted on Author Clement James and Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor of Cross River State on Media and Publicity, Mr. Christian Ita, has allayed the fears that the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship petition in Ondo state is against Buni’s caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to our correspondent in his office in Calabar, Ita said the majority judgment of the Supreme Court Justices gave credence to the fact that there was no legal threat to the committee. Answering question on whether governor Ben Ayade was on the side of the Yobe state governor and there were different legal opinions on the SC judgment, Ita said: “The majority judgment has been explained today (Thursday) that the congresses conducted by the Buni-led caretaker committee were not under any form of legal threat.

“The caretaker committee acted within law and there is no form of threat, given the majority judgment to it.” Also, Alhaji Bashiru Adigun, the Special Adviser to Kwara state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said: “There was no opposition to the Congress by any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state. “Even at the National level, what you have are mere opinions on the interpretations of the Supreme Court Judgment. The judgment is now clear with the Certified True Copy of the said Judgment by the Supreme court. There is nothing wrong in the appointment of Governor Buni as the Caretaker Chairman of the Party. The appointment is a temporary arrangement pending the National Convention of the Party.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PGF DG to Labour: Minimum wage’ll not resolve workforce problems

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

In the midst of protests for unified minimum wage, the Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, yesterday said no minimum wage would solve the problems of the workforce. He cautioned the organised labour that protests on some issues were needless pointing out the need to resort to negotiations with governments. Briefing some […]
News

PDP crisis: C’River council chairmen threaten to dump party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Chairmen of the 18 Local Government Councils of Cross Rivers State have threatened to dump the party if the state Governor, Ben Ayade should be pushed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a result of the crisis rocking the party in the state. The council chairmen, who met the national leadership of […]
News

Lekki, CNN and the dance of the spirits

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In African cosmology, and in communities where the practice of voodooism is predominant and worshipped, the dance of the spirits is dreaded. On the night spirits decide to stage their festival in the world of darkness, those who have wronged the gods or committed abominable acts in the community relish the whole day in drabby […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica